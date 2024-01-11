India and South Africa will face off in the first T20I of the three-match series at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra stadium in Mohali.
Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024
Virat Kohli won’t be available for the first T20I due to personal reasons. For Afghanistan, Rashid Khan is out of the entire series.
India Predicted XI
Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson/ Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav/Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar
Afghanistan Predicted XI
Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad/Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
IND vs AFG 1st T20I DREAM11 PREDICTION
WICKET-KEEPER
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
SQUADS
AFGHANISTAN
INDIA
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs AFG head-to-head record in T20Is: India vs Afghanistan overall stats
- IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch first T20I between India and Afghanistan
- IND vs AFG 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: India vs Afghanistan predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
- Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mumbai City FC LIVE streaming info, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: When, where to watch
- AFC Asian Cup 2023: How much prize money will the winners and the teams earn from the cup?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE