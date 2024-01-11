IND vs AFG 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: India vs Afghanistan predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

India and South Africa will face off in the first T20I of the three-match series at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra stadium in Mohali.

Virat Kohli won’t be available for the first T20I due to personal reasons. For Afghanistan, Rashid Khan is out of the entire series.

India Predicted XI

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson/ Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav/Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan Predicted XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad/Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

IND vs AFG 1st T20I DREAM11 PREDICTION WICKET-KEEPER Rahmanullah Gurbaz BATTERS Rohit Sharma, Rinku Singh, Hazratullah Zazai, Yashasvi Jaiswal ALL-ROUNDERS Mohammad Nabi, Axar Patel, Azmatullah Omarzai BOWLERS Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman Team Composition: IND 6: 5 AFG Credits Left 11.5

SQUADS AFGHANISTAN Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Karim Janat, Ikram Alikhil, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib INDIA Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi