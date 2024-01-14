IND vs AFG 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India vs Afghanistan predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

India won the 1st T20I and will look to seal the three-match series in the 2nd T20I itself as it takes on Afghanistan at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Virat Kohli has joined the Indian team and will be available for selection for the game.

India Predicted XI

Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal/ Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan Predicted XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

IND vs AFG 2nd T20I DREAM11 PREDICTION WICKET-KEEPER Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jitesh Sharma BATTERS Rohit Sharma, Rinku Singh, Rahmat Shah, Virat Kohli ALL-ROUNDERS Mohammad Nabi, Axar Patel, Azmatullah Omarzai BOWLERS Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman Team Composition: IND 6: 5 AFG Credits Left 12.5

SQUADS AFGHANISTAN Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hazratullah Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ikram Alikhil, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi INDIA Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan