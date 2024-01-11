MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AFG head-to-head record in T20Is: India vs Afghanistan overall stats

India vs Afghanistan, T20Is: All the head-to-head stats and numbers ahead of the IND vs SA first T20I match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra stadium in Mohali. 

Published : Jan 11, 2024 07:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Axar Patel, Sanju Samson and Rinku Singh ahead of the T20 Match against Afghanistan.
Axar Patel, Sanju Samson and Rinku Singh ahead of the T20 Match against Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu
infoIcon

Axar Patel, Sanju Samson and Rinku Singh ahead of the T20 Match against Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu

India and Afghanistan will kickstart the three-match T20I series on Thursday at the PCA IS Bindra stadium in Mohali on Thursday.

This will be India’s last T20I series before the T20 World Cup later this year.

Here are the head-to-head stats for India vs Afghanistan in T20Is:

IND VS AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20Is
Matches played: 4
India won: 4
Last result: India won by 101 runs in Dubai, 2022
Last five results: IND won - 4 ; AFG won - 0

India and Afghanistan last met in the format in 2022, in Dubai, during Asia Cup.

IND VS SA - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN T20Is
IND (highest score): 212/2 in Dubai, 2022
IND (lowest score): 159/5 in Colombo, 2012
AFG (highest score): 144/7 in Abu Dhabi, 2021
AFG (lowest score): 111/8 in Dubai, 2022
IND (highest individual score): Virat Kohli 122* in Dubai, 2022
IND (best bowling): Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5/4 in Dubai, 2022
AFG (highest individual score): Ibrahim Zadran 64* in Dubai, 2022
AFG (best bowling): Shapoor Zadran 2/33 in Colombo, 2012
THE SQUADS
INDIA
Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi
AFGHANISTAN
Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Karim Janat, Ikram Alikhil, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib

