IND vs AFG head-to-head record in T20Is: India vs Afghanistan overall stats

India and Afghanistan will kickstart the three-match T20I series on Thursday at the PCA IS Bindra stadium in Mohali on Thursday.

This will be India’s last T20I series before the T20 World Cup later this year.

Here are the head-to-head stats for India vs Afghanistan in T20Is:

IND VS AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20Is Matches played: 4 India won: 4 Last result: India won by 101 runs in Dubai, 2022 Last five results: IND won - 4 ; AFG won - 0

India and Afghanistan last met in the format in 2022, in Dubai, during Asia Cup.

IND VS SA - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN T20Is IND (highest score): 212/2 in Dubai, 2022 IND (lowest score): 159/5 in Colombo, 2012 AFG (highest score): 144/7 in Abu Dhabi, 2021 AFG (lowest score): 111/8 in Dubai, 2022 IND (highest individual score): Virat Kohli 122* in Dubai, 2022 IND (best bowling): Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5/4 in Dubai, 2022 AFG (highest individual score): Ibrahim Zadran 64* in Dubai, 2022 AFG (best bowling): Shapoor Zadran 2/33 in Colombo, 2012

THE SQUADS INDIA Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi AFGHANISTAN Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Karim Janat, Ikram Alikhil, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib