IND vs AFG: Jaiswal ruled out of 1st T20I due to sore right groin

Yashasvi Jaiswal missed the first T20 International between India and Afghanistan at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday due to a sore right groin.

Jaiswal was set to open the batting with skipper Rohit Sharma, who is returning to the format after more than a year. However, at the toss, Rohit confirmed that Jaiswal will be missing the since “he didn’t pull up right.”

In the pre-match conference, coach Rahul Dravid had said that the team is happy with what Jaiswal has done as an opener. “... and he gives us a left-right combination as well at the top,” Dravid had said.

Winning the toss, Rohit opted to bowl first. India is playing a T20I bilateral series against Afghanistan for the first time ever. After Mohali, the second game will be played in Indore and Bengaluru respectively.