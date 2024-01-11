MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AFG: Jaiswal ruled out of 1st T20I due to sore right groin

Jaiswal was set to open the batting with skipper Rohit Sharma in the first T20I.

Published : Jan 11, 2024 18:57 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Yashasvi Jaiswal of India in action.
FILE PHOTO: Yashasvi Jaiswal of India in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Yashasvi Jaiswal of India in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Yashasvi Jaiswal missed the first T20 International between India and Afghanistan at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday due to a sore right groin.

Jaiswal was set to open the batting with skipper Rohit Sharma, who is returning to the format after more than a year. However, at the toss, Rohit confirmed that Jaiswal will be missing the since “he didn’t pull up right.”

In the pre-match conference, coach Rahul Dravid had said that the team is happy with what Jaiswal has done as an opener. “... and he gives us a left-right combination as well at the top,” Dravid had said.

Winning the toss, Rohit opted to bowl first. India is playing a T20I bilateral series against Afghanistan for the first time ever. After Mohali, the second game will be played in Indore and Bengaluru respectively.

Related Topics

Yashasvi Jaiswal

