IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Cummins denies rift between batters and bowlers after loss, calls Australia a “tight group”

About the lack of runs from Marnus Labuschagne, Cummins said: “He has been working hard, and yes, he didn’t do that well, but we all know what a threat he can be to bowlers.”

Published : Nov 25, 2024 17:41 IST , PERTH - 2 MINS READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
Pat Cummins of Australia walks off the field after being dismissed by Mohammed Siraj of India for 2 runs during day three of the First Test match in the series between Australia and India at Perth Stadium on November 24, 2024, in Perth, Australia.
Pat Cummins of Australia walks off the field after being dismissed by Mohammed Siraj of India for 2 runs during day three of the First Test match in the series between Australia and India at Perth Stadium on November 24, 2024, in Perth, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Pat Cummins of Australia walks off the field after being dismissed by Mohammed Siraj of India for 2 runs during day three of the First Test match in the series between Australia and India at Perth Stadium on November 24, 2024, in Perth, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Pat Cummins had a smile that never reached his eyes. Losing captains often have to deal with a quick inquisition from the media once a match concludes, and Cummins was trying to be as phlegmatic as he could at the Optus Stadium here on Monday. “It does hurt, but India played well,” the Australian skipper said.

From bowling out India for 150 and then watching the first Test slip from his grasp, Cummins had a lot to process internally: “India bowled well on that first day and that got them back. They then batted well in the second innings. (Yashasvi) Jaiswal, (K.L.) Rahul and (Virat) Kohli did well.”

ALSO READ: IND dismantles AUS to take 1-0 lead in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Asked if some of his players would look for some game-time as the second Test will commence at Adelaide on December 6, Cummins replied: “I think we will head home for a bit and may assemble in Adelaide a day earlier considering the Test here got over early. We will work on our plans then. At the beginning of this Test, we believed that this is the best team that we could have, and I don’t think there will be too many changes.”

About the lack of runs from Marnus Labuschagne, Cummins said: “He has been working hard, and yes, he didn’t do that well, but we all know what a threat he can be to bowlers.”

The host captain was also quick to deny speculations over a rift between the bowlers and batters within the squad: “There have been times the batters have bailed us bowlers out. We are a tight group.”

