Paris 2024 Olympics: Why is Neeraj Chopra wearing a pink bib during javelin throw final?

Some other athletes such as Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs in men’s 100m event and USA’s Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in women’s 400m hurdles have also been observed competing in pink bibs.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 23:08 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Paris 2024 Olympics: India’s Neeraj Chopra wearing a pink bib during the men’s Javelin throw final at Stade de France stadium on Thursday.
Paris 2024 Olympics: India’s Neeraj Chopra wearing a pink bib during the men’s Javelin throw final at Stade de France stadium on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Olympics: India's Neeraj Chopra wearing a pink bib during the men's Javelin throw final at Stade de France stadium on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu

India’s Neeraj Chopra wore a pink bib while the rest of his opponents were seen wearing the usual white ones during the men’s javelin throw final in Paris 2024 Olympics at Stade de France Stadium on Thursday.

The same could be observed in the other track and field events in the French capital. For example, Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs had a pink bib while the rest of the competitors in men’s 100m event wore the white ones. Similarly, USA’s Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was the only athlete with the pink bib in women’s 400m hurdles.

Why are some athletes in track and field events at Paris Olympics wearing pink bibs?

The athletes with pink bibs are the defending champions in their respective events.

READ | FAQs: What is the format of the men’s Javelin Throw final as Neeraj Chopra’s defends his gold medal?

Neeraj had won India’s first-ever track and field gold medal in the Olympics during the 2021 edition in Tokyo Olympics. McLaughlin-Levrone had triumphed in the women’s 400m hurdles with a then world record time of 51.46s while Jacobs had stunned everyone to win the men’s 100m final, clocking 9.80s.

Were the defending champions at the last edition in Tokyo also wearing pink bibs?

No, this practice of defending champions wearing the bibs of a different colour as compared to the rest of the competitors was not there during the Tokyo Olympics.

