IND vs AUS: Bumrah rested for second ODI vs Australia; Mukesh Kumar named as replacement

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the second ODI against Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, BCCI said in a post on social media platform X. Mukesh Kumar has been named as his replacement.
“Mr Jasprit Bumrah did not travel with the team to Indore for the 2nd ODI against Australia. He has gone to visit his family and given a short break by the team management. Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar has joined the team as Bumrah’s replacement for the 2nd ODI. Bumrah will join the team for the final ODI in Rajkot,” the statement said.
Bumrah picked one for 43 in the first ODI in Mohali and started off his spell with two maiden overs.
The third ODI will be played on Wednesday, September 27.
