MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs AUS: Bumrah rested for second ODI vs Australia; Mukesh Kumar named as replacement

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the second ODI against Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday.

Published : Sep 24, 2023 12:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Jasprit Bumrah in action during the first ODI against Australia in Mohali.
India’s Jasprit Bumrah in action during the first ODI against Australia in Mohali. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Jasprit Bumrah in action during the first ODI against Australia in Mohali. | Photo Credit: AP

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the second ODI against Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, BCCI said in a post on social media platform X. Mukesh Kumar has been named as his replacement.

“Mr Jasprit Bumrah did not travel with the team to Indore for the 2nd ODI against Australia. He has gone to visit his family and given a short break by the team management. Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar has joined the team as Bumrah’s replacement for the 2nd ODI. Bumrah will join the team for the final ODI in Rajkot,” the statement said.

Bumrah picked one for 43 in the first ODI in Mohali and started off his spell with two maiden overs.

The third ODI will be played on Wednesday, September 27.

Related Topics

Jasprit Bumrah /

Mukesh Kumar /

India /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS: Bumrah rested for second ODI vs Australia; Mukesh Kumar named as replacement
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Japan, LIVE Score Volleyball Asian Games: JPN extends lead in second set vs IND; Top 6 classification round - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023, September 24 Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: India wins three silver, two bronze medals; men’s volleyball trails Japan 16-25 in quarterfinals, Sharath Kamal leads men’s TT team to quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Kazakhstan Table Tennis Live Score Asian Games 2023: IND beats KAZ, Sharath Kamal wins decider; women’s team goes down 2-3 to Thailand - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Thailand LIVE score, Asian Games women’s football updates: Streaming info; Kick-off at 1:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs AUS: Bumrah rested for second ODI vs Australia; Mukesh Kumar named as replacement
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS live score 2nd ODI: Bumrah given short break, Mukesh Kumar named replacement; toss at 1 PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia predicted XI, squads, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Jadeja to Jaddu: the origin story of India’s star all-rounder
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IND vs AUS Live Streaming Info, 2nd ODI: When and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS: Bumrah rested for second ODI vs Australia; Mukesh Kumar named as replacement
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Japan, LIVE Score Volleyball Asian Games: JPN extends lead in second set vs IND; Top 6 classification round - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023, September 24 Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: India wins three silver, two bronze medals; men’s volleyball trails Japan 16-25 in quarterfinals, Sharath Kamal leads men’s TT team to quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Kazakhstan Table Tennis Live Score Asian Games 2023: IND beats KAZ, Sharath Kamal wins decider; women’s team goes down 2-3 to Thailand - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Thailand LIVE score, Asian Games women’s football updates: Streaming info; Kick-off at 1:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment