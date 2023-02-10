Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 2 of the first India vs Australia BGT Test at the VCA Stadium, Nagpur. This is Lalith Kalidas and Nigamanth P bringing you the updates.
India vs Australia LIVE Score 1st Test Day 2: Rohit, Kohli rebuild after two quick wickets; IND 151/3 at lunch
IND vs AUS LIVE Score, 1st Test: Follow for updates, action and highlights from Day 2 of the first India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Friday.
Lyon bowls a tight over, giving away just one run. And that will be the end of he 1st session. LUNCH BREAK
Just one run from Murphy’s over
Kohli drives through mid off against the spin and drives it fine for a FOUR. Single to end Lyon’s over
Murphy continues. A single on the final delivery and it is yet another tidy over from the 22-year old
Mix-up between the batters but a mediocre throw ensured Rohit stays safe! Maiden over
Kohli gets off the mark in style, overpitched from Murphy and he drives it straight for a FOUR.
Lyon replaces Boland. Just two runs from that over
MURPHY STRIKES YET AGAIN!! MINDLESS SHOT FROM PUJARA, outside the leg stump and he sweeps it straight to Boland! Former captain Virat Kohli is in the middle now. Wicket maiden
Boland continues to bowl tight overs and maintain pressure on one end. Just one from the over
Murphy bowls to Rohit’s legs and he flicks it towards midwicket for a FOUR! Rohit takes a couple of steps down, huge appeal for a wicket as Steve Smith completes a catch at slips. Cummins opts for DRS. Replay shows no bat involved, Rohit is safe! On the pads again and Rohit goes for a similar flick! If the Hitman manages a century from here, he will become the first Indian captain to score a 100 in all formats of the game.
Boland oversteps and it is a no ball. On the legside and Rohit steals a run, one bye. Huge LBW appeal but Illingworth stays put, replay shows an inside edge, Pujara survives.
Murphy traps Ashwin leg before but looks like it is going down the line, Nitin Menon thinks the same. Cummins opts for DRS, and it is three REDS! ASHWIN HAS TO WALK BACK! BRILLIANT REVIEW FROM AUSTRALIA. Pujara is in at four and he gets off the mark immediately with a couple of runs. Width offered and Pujara slaps it through the covers for a FOUR!
Boland continues and Carey is still keeping close to the stumps. This has restricted runs on the board but the batters are still going strong. Maiden again
Maide over yet again. India has managed to score just 6 runs in the past 30 balls but won’t mind it as long as it doesn’t lose wickets. Australia on the other hand, looks clueless and is still in search of that elusive wicket. DRINKS
Boland continues. Carey moves closer to the stumps. Australia s trying all sorts of things in search of a breakthrough. Maiden over
Two quick singles off consecutive deliveries. Three runs from Lyon’s over
Boland bowls a maiden
Lyon continues. Four off the final delivery and the batters keep ticking the scoreboard constantly
Scott Boland replaces Cummins, will bowl his fourth over. Cutter first up as it nips back and crashes on to Rohit’s knee roll, half hearted appeal but nothing happens, one leg-bye.
Full length delivery and Ashwin slog sweeps it for a maximum! India is picking up momentum. Single off the final ball and Rohit retains strike
On the off stump line from Cummins, Ashwin attempts to drive it but takes an inside edge. Short delivery and Rohit hooks it for a SIX!
Ashwin plays a front foot defense and Rohit steals a quick single, Ashwin was hesitant at first but completes the run rather comfortably. Just one from that over
A maiden over from Cummins as Australia searches for a wicket. Rohit has defended all six deliveries and looks like he is in excellent touch.
Rohit has the leeway to get singles as Ashwin, technically a night watchman, is capable of getting big runs on the board. Ashwin pushes one through covers off Lyon for a couple of runs.
Cummins continues. Wide outside off, Ashwin opens the face of the bat and guides the ball towards the boundary. Two outswingers on the previous 2 balls and Cummins runs in with an inswinger this time as Ashwin is beaten for pace.
Lyon replaces Murphy. Huge turn on the first ball, Ashwin tries to defend but it takes an outside edge and runs away for a FOUR. Appeal for an LBW as Ashwin gets beaten on the flight but Nitin Menon is unmoved. Lyon is extracting the maximum out of this pitch, constantly turning the ball. Couple of runs to finish.
Aussie skipper Pat Cummins is into the attack. Rohit continues his brilliant stroke-making as he just guides an outside-off delivery into the deep for a couple of runs. Mix-up between the batters, Rohit defends on the backfoot, Ashwin is almost halfway through the pitch and the Indian skipper says no, Ash survives a scare. Dot to finish the over , just 2 came from it
First runs on the board for the day as Rohit gets a quick single off the second ball. Murphy bowls around the wicket. Quicker through the air and a bit of spin from Murphy as Ashwin is beaten. Just one from the over
India skipper Rohit Sharma and Ravi Ashwin walk into the middle. Todd Murphy will bowl the first over
Although India opener KL Rahul (20, 71b, 1x4) lost his wicket with just seven balls remaining for the close of play, it would seem the host has done enough to avow ascendancy on the first day of the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rohit Sharma (56 n.o; 69b, 9x4, 1x6) and nightwatchman Ravichandran Ashwin, will be resuming the Indian innings on Friday, trailing by just 100 runs with nine wickets in hand.
Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (22-8-47-5) dictated the order of the day, registering his fourth fifer against the Baggy Green, an opposition he is especially fond of. Sixty-seven of his 247 Test wickets – his highest – have come when playing against Australia.
The fact that the 34-year-old registered a seven-wicket haul in his only Ranji Trophy game in 2023, after having been out of action for five months after knee surgery, should have sounded the alarm bells for Australia.
On Thursday, he started his comeback international game right from where he left, helping restrict the visitors to 177 in the first innings.
Not long after lunch, Jadeja got wickets off back-to-back deliveries as Marnus Labuschagne (49, 123b, 8x4) and Matt Renshaw were undone by the turn. The World No. 1 Test batter fell one short of what would have been a fifty on his very first tour of India. Renshaw, meanwhile, was struck on the pad and the on-field call of ‘Out’ was upheld by the DRS.
Steve Smith (37, 107b, 7x4), holding one end until this point, targeted Axar Patel and looked to break free. He even hit three elegant boundaries in the 41st over. But Jadeja was up to the task. In the very next over, he breached Smith’s defence with the straighter delivery. Later, debutant Todd Murphy fell without bothering the scorers.
Ravichandran Ashwin, Jadeja’s spin twin, ably supported him from the other end, taking the wickets of Alex Carey (also his 450th Test scalp), Pat Cummins and Scott Boland.
Carey (36, 33b, 7x4) and Peter Handscomb (31, 84b, 4x4) got the second fifty-plus partnership of the day – the first an 82-run stand between Smith and Labuschagne – and helped fix the run rate at a point when Australia seemed to be struggling.
Earlier, in the first session, it seemed the pitch had something in it for everybody. At the ends, it had enough grass to hold the wicket together. There were a few cracks right about the centre and some patches of roughness.
Usman Khawaja’s maiden Test stint in India turned out to be merely seven minutes long, the opener undone by Mohammed Siraj’s (7-3-30-1) opening delivery. David Warner followed his partner shortly after as Mohammed Shami (9-4-18-1) removed his 400th victim in international cricket, sending the off-stump cartwheeling with a 138.8 kph corker. The left-handed batter, cramped for space, ended up exposing the gap between his bat and pad.
- Santadeep Dey