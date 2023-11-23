MagazineBuy Print

India vs Australia Live Score Updates, 1st T20: Suryakumar to lead as India aims winning start

India vs Australia Live Score: Get the live cricket score updates, ball by ball commentary between IND vs AUS from the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Updated : Nov 23, 2023 17:37 IST

Team Sportstar
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav along with coach V.V.S. Laxman ahead of the first T20I against Australia in Visakhapatnam.
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav along with coach V.V.S. Laxman ahead of the first T20I against Australia in Visakhapatnam.
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav along with coach V.V.S. Laxman ahead of the first T20I against Australia in Visakhapatnam.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the 1st T20I between India and Australia played at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
  • November 23, 2023 17:25
    Australia Predicted Playing XI

    Matthew Short, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (c and wk), Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

  • November 23, 2023 17:17
    India Predicted Playing XI

    Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi

  • November 23, 2023 17:00
    India gears up for Aussie challenge
  • November 23, 2023 16:55
    The Preview: Suryakumar & Co. begin T20 series days after World Cup final defeat

    India vs Australia: Suryakumar & Co. begin T20 series days after World Cup final defeat

    On Thursday, Australia and India will meet at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium to kick off a five-match T20 international series. 

  • November 23, 2023 16:54
    Familiar foes, different format

    A very warm good evening to all our readers. It’s barely a week since the heart-crushing World Cup final defeat but Team India is ready to take on the mighty Australia, this time in a five-match T20I series with the first one starting in the East coast of Visakhapatnam. Stay tuned as we get you all the latest updates.

India vs Australia /

IND vs AUS /

Suryakumar Yadav /

Matthew Wade

