- November 23, 2023 17:25Australia Predicted Playing XI
Matthew Short, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (c and wk), Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson
- November 23, 2023 17:17India Predicted Playing XI
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi
- November 23, 2023 17:00India gears up for Aussie challenge
- November 23, 2023 16:55The Preview: Suryakumar & Co. begin T20 series days after World Cup final defeat
- November 23, 2023 16:54Familiar foes, different format
A very warm good evening to all our readers. It’s barely a week since the heart-crushing World Cup final defeat but Team India is ready to take on the mighty Australia, this time in a five-match T20I series with the first one starting in the East coast of Visakhapatnam. Stay tuned as we get you all the latest updates.
