Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 5: Kohli, Rahane key in record chase at Oval; India needs 280 runs to win

WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 5 Live Streaming info: Get the updates of India vs Australia World Test Championship Final from the Oval, London.

Updated : Jun 11, 2023 14:10 IST

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane will resume India’s record 444-run chase against Australia at the Oval on Sunday.
Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane will resume India’s record 444-run chase against Australia at the Oval on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PAUL CHILDS
Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane will resume India’s record 444-run chase against Australia at the Oval on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PAUL CHILDS

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 5 of the World Test Championship Final between India and Australia at the Oval in London.

  • June 11, 2023 13:55
    Most runs scored in a Day in a Test
    • 588 - England and India - Manchester, 1936
    • 522 - England and South Africa - Lord’s, 1924
    • 509 - Sri Lanka and Bangladesh - Colombo, 2002
    • 508 - England and South Africa - The Oval, 1935
    • 506 - Pakistan and England - Rawalpindi, 2022
  • June 11, 2023 13:45
    Shubman Gill reacts to his dismissal on social media
  • June 11, 2023 13:41
    Most runs scored on Day 5 in any Test
    • 459 - Australia and New Zealand - Brisbane, 2001
    • 458 - Australia and West Indies - Sydney, 1969
    • 447 - England and Australia - The Oval, 2013
  • June 11, 2023 13:36
    Correct decision was made, says Ponting on Green’s catch

    WTC Final: Correct decision was made, says Ponting on Green’s catch to dismiss Gill

    Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting reckons the catch taken by all-rounder Cameron Green to dismiss Indian opener Shubman Gill was a “correct decision” by the third umpire.

  • June 11, 2023 13:21
    Most runs scored on Day 5 (last day) to win a Test match
    • 404 - Australia v England - Target: 404 in Leeds, 1948
    • 344 - West Indies v England - Target: 342 at Lord’s 1984
    • 325 - India v Australia - Target: 328 at Gabba, 2021
    • 317 - Australia v India - Target: 343 in Perth, 1977
    • 317 - West Indies v England - Target: 322 in Leeds, 2017
    • 311 - England v Australia - Target: 315 in Leeds, 2001
    • 302 - Pakistan v Sri Lanka - Target: 302 in Sharjah, 2014
  • June 11, 2023 13:17
    “We 100 per cent believe that we can win the match,” says Shami

    WTC Final 2023: “We 100 per cent believe that we can win the match,” says Shami ahead of last day

    India fast bowler Mohammed Shami stated that the television umpire could have taken more time to analyse the contested catch before declaring Shubman Gill out.

  • June 11, 2023 10:52
    WTC Final - Day 4 review

    India faces a Herculean task, but there is hope yet. To claim the ICC World Test Championship title, the side will have to record the highest chase in history.

    With 164 runs in the bag in pursuit of the 444-run target, India has put itself in contention. Virat Kohli (44 batting, 60b, 7x4) and Ajinkya Rahane (20 batting, 59b, 3x4) believe in the dream. On Sunday, the final day, 280 runs stand between India and a long-awaited ICC trophy.

    The pitch at The Oval can spring a few awkward questions to batters, but overall, it is nowhere near a minefield. A steady, determined approach is all the batters need to get the job done.

    Kohli looked in good nick, placing the straight drives and flicks to perfection. Rahane, the hero of the first innings, was

    characteristically calm and composed at the crease. The Mumbai batter is batting with tape on his injured finger, but has not shown any signs of discomfort.

    The India essay began with some drama. Opener Shubman Gill flashed at a ball outside off, getting an edge to gully. Cameron Green stuck his left hand out to latch on, but his hands brushed the ground as he fell. By conventional logic, the fact that Green had his fingers under the ball would tilt the argument in favour of a clean catch, but in this case, it was not clear cut.

    The television umpire, Richard Kettleborough, declared Gill out. Captain and partner Rohit Sharma voiced his displeasure, and the crowd briefly directed chants of “cheat, cheat” in Green’s direction.

    Rohit’s dismissal sometime later came as a huge blow. Rohit (43, 60b, 7x4, 1x6) settled in by pulling all short deliveries in great style. He was confident enough to walk down to Scott Boland, stroking one to the mid-wicket boundary.

    When off-spinner Nathan Lyon was brought on, Rohit was expected to dominate. Instead, he completely missed a sweep and was struck on the pads in front of the middle stump. Australia was relieved, as a free-flowing Rohit could have made any target seem gettable.

    Cheteshwar Pujara let himself down with a poor shot. Pujara brushed an upper-cut to the wicketkeeper when he would have been better served leaving it well alone.

    Having snapped up Rohit and Pujara in the space of six balls, the Australians were over the moon.

    Earlier, Alex Carry (66 n.o., 105b, 8x4) and Mitchell Starc (41, 57b, 7x4) put on a 93-run seventh-wicket partnership to keep the Indians at bay. The duo scored at a good rate, as the lead continued to bulge. Australia took the bold decision to declare well before Tea, leaving itself a little over four sessions to bowl India out.

    Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja posed the biggest threat, as he was primed to use the rough outside the left-hander’s off stump. Jadeja was on the money, taking three wickets.

    - Ashwin Achal

  • June 11, 2023 10:50
    WTC Final: Live Streaming, Where to Watch IND vs AUS Day 5?

    Day 5 of the India vs Australia World Test Championship final will be shown live on Star Sports and streamed live on Disney+Hotstar from 3 PM IST.

Related Topics

India vs Australia /

WTC final 2023 /

Virat Kohli /

Rohit Sharma /

Pat Cummins /

WTC

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
