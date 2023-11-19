MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023 final: What happens if match is abandoned? Reserve Day rules explained

ICC World Cup 2023: Here are rules and playing conditions if the final is moved to a Reserve Day.

Published : Nov 19, 2023 07:16 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The ICC Cricket World Cup trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The ICC Cricket World Cup trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

The ICC Cricket World Cup trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India and Australia will face off in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in Ahemdabad on Sunday.

CHECK | India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction

The ICC has set aside reserve day for the final of this World Cup as well. If rain forces play to be abandoned on the scheduled day of the final, the match will resume the next day.

Here are the rules regarding the Reserve Day in the finals:

When will a match move to Reserve Day?

Umpires will make every possible attempt to complete the match on the scheduled day.

If play is interrupted on the scheduled day, the umpires will use extra time and reduce the number of overs to try and achieve a result. Each team must bat for a minimum of 20 overs for a result to be achieved.

If play has not resumed by the cut-off time required to allow the minimum number of overs, play shall be abandoned for the day and the Reserve Day shall be used.

Will the overs be reduced on Reserve Day?

On the Reserve Day, play will recommence from the last ball bowled on the scheduled day. Hence, the overs will not be reduced.

If the toss takes place on the original match day and there is no play thereafter, the result of the toss and the playing lineups will be carried forward to the next day.

What happens on Reserve Day if overs are reduced on original match day?

If the overs are reduced on the original match day, and subsequently play is abondoned without another delivery being bowled, the match will be a 50-over one on the Reserve Day.

However, if the match is reduced on the original day and the game resumes before weather forces abandonment, the match will be shortened to the number of overs decided on the previous day.

What happens if Reserve Day is abandoned?

Same procedures apply for the Reserve Day as the original match day. Umpires will make every possible effort to achieve a result, including deciding the match via a Super Over.

In case Super Over is not possible, the teams will share the trophy.

