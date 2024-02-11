Australia continues dominance in ICC events, beats India by 79 runs in U-19 World Cup final

India’s batting lineup misfired when it mattered the most as it suffered a heartbreaking 79-run loss to Australia in the final of the U-19 World Cup in Benoni on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Australia first posted 253 for seven, courtesy Oliver Peake’s enterprising 43-ball 46 and Harjas Singh’s 55 off 64 balls, and then returned to bowl out the five-time champion for 174 in 43.5 overs.

Australia, thus, became four-time champion.

Chasing 254, opener Adarsh Singh made a 77-ball 47 but India kept losing wickets at regular intervals to collapse to 122 for eight in 31.5 overs.

No. 8 batter Murugan Abhishek (42 off 46 balls) then played an entertaining knock, but it was too little and too late.

The loss brought back memories of the Indian senior team’s gut-wrenching loss to Australia in the 50-over World Cup final at home in November last year.

For Australia, seamer Mahli Beardman (three for 15) and off-spinner Raf MacMillan (three for 43) did most of the damage. Callum Vidler (two for 35) and Charlie Anderson (one for 42) were the other wicket-takers.

Earlier, Harjas top-scored for Australia with 55, while Hugh Weibgen and opener Harry Dixon made 48 and 42, respectively. Later, Peake propped up Australia with his breezy knock.

Raj Limbani was the most successful Indian bowler, with figures of three for 38, while Naman Tiwari picked up two wickets for 63 runs in nine overs.

BRIEF SCORES Australia 253/7 in 50 overs (Harjas Singh 55, Hugh Weibgen 48, Harry Dixon 42, Oliver Peake 46*; Raj Limbani 3/38, Naman Tiwari 2/63) beat India 174 in 43.5 overs (Adarsh Singh 47; Mahli Beardman 3/15, Raf MacMillan 3/43) by 79 runs.