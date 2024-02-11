MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australia continues dominance in ICC events, beats India by 79 runs in U-19 World Cup final

Opting to bat, Australia posted 253 for seven, courtesy Oliver Peake’s enterprising 43-ball 46 and Harjas Singh’s 55 off 64 balls, and then returned to bowl out India for 174 in 43.5 overs.

Published : Feb 11, 2024 20:57 IST , BENONI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Australia’s Mahli Beardman celebrates after taking the wicket of India’s Uday Saharan during the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup final in Benoni, South Africa.
Australia’s Mahli Beardman celebrates after taking the wicket of India’s Uday Saharan during the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup final in Benoni, South Africa. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia’s Mahli Beardman celebrates after taking the wicket of India’s Uday Saharan during the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup final in Benoni, South Africa. | Photo Credit: AP

India’s batting lineup misfired when it mattered the most as it suffered a heartbreaking 79-run loss to Australia in the final of the U-19 World Cup in Benoni on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Australia first posted 253 for seven, courtesy Oliver Peake’s enterprising 43-ball 46 and Harjas Singh’s 55 off 64 balls, and then returned to bowl out the five-time champion for 174 in 43.5 overs.

IND vs AUS Highlights, U-19 World Cup 2024 Final: Australia beats India by 79 runs, lifts fourth title

Australia, thus, became four-time champion.

Chasing 254, opener Adarsh Singh made a 77-ball 47 but India kept losing wickets at regular intervals to collapse to 122 for eight in 31.5 overs.

No. 8 batter Murugan Abhishek (42 off 46 balls) then played an entertaining knock, but it was too little and too late.

The loss brought back memories of the Indian senior team’s gut-wrenching loss to Australia in the 50-over World Cup final at home in November last year.

For Australia, seamer Mahli Beardman (three for 15) and off-spinner Raf MacMillan (three for 43) did most of the damage. Callum Vidler (two for 35) and Charlie Anderson (one for 42) were the other wicket-takers.

Earlier, Harjas top-scored for Australia with 55, while Hugh Weibgen and opener Harry Dixon made 48 and 42, respectively. Later, Peake propped up Australia with his breezy knock.

Raj Limbani was the most successful Indian bowler, with figures of three for 38, while Naman Tiwari picked up two wickets for 63 runs in nine overs.

BRIEF SCORES
Australia 253/7 in 50 overs (Harjas Singh 55, Hugh Weibgen 48, Harry Dixon 42, Oliver Peake 46*; Raj Limbani 3/38, Naman Tiwari 2/63) beat India 174 in 43.5 overs (Adarsh Singh 47; Mahli Beardman 3/15, Raf MacMillan 3/43) by 79 runs.

Related Topics

U-19 World Cup 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Humbert beats Dimitrov in Open 13 final to win fifth career title
    AP
  2. FIH Pro League: India edges Netherlands in penalty shootout after 2-2 draw
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Semenistaja beats Hunter to clinch WTA Mumbai Open
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. SL vs AFG, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka beats Afghanistan by 155 runs to secure series win
    AFP
  5. Every player dreams to at least be in top 100: Nagal after winning Chennai Open Challenger
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. SL vs AFG, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka beats Afghanistan by 155 runs to secure series win
    AFP
  2. We played rash shots, couldn’t execute plans: Saharan on U19 World Cup loss vs Australia
    PTI
  3. Australia continues dominance in ICC events, beats India by 79 runs in U-19 World Cup final
    PTI
  4. AUS vs WI, 2nd T20I: Maxwell’s blistering ton lifts Australia to 34-run victory
    AP
  5. Highest successful run-chases in U-19 World Cup finals: India targets record score against Australia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Humbert beats Dimitrov in Open 13 final to win fifth career title
    AP
  2. FIH Pro League: India edges Netherlands in penalty shootout after 2-2 draw
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Semenistaja beats Hunter to clinch WTA Mumbai Open
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. SL vs AFG, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka beats Afghanistan by 155 runs to secure series win
    AFP
  5. Every player dreams to at least be in top 100: Nagal after winning Chennai Open Challenger
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment