IND vs BAN 3rd ODI Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh today?

Team Sportstar
10 December, 2022 09:32 IST
KL Rahul will lead India in the third ODI in the absence of skipper Rohit Sharma.

IND vs BAN: Here are the live streaming, telecast details and match timings ahead of the third ODI between India and Bangladesh on Saturday in Chattogram.

India and Bangladesh will face off in the third and final ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday. Bangladesh has already sealed the series after winning the first two games and India will only play for pride.

Where to watch live TV broadcast of IND vs BAN 3rd ODI?

The third ODI between India and Bangladesh will be aired LIVE on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live online stream of IND vs BAN 3rd ODI?

The third ODI between India and Bangladesh will be streamed LIVE on the SonyLiv app.

When will IND vs BAN 3rd ODI be played?

The third ODI between India and Bangladesh will be held on Saturday, December 10.

At what time will IND vs BAN 3rd ODI start?

The third ODI between India and Bangladesh will begin at 11:30 AM IST.

At what time will the toss take place for IND vs BAN 3rd ODI?

The toss for the third ODI between India and Bangladesh will take place at 11:00 AM IST.

Where will IND vs BAN 3rd ODI be played?

The third ODI between India and Bangladesh will be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

THE SQUADS
India: KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav.
Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Yasir Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed.

