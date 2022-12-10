Cricket

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI: India vs Bangladesh predicted XI, top fantasy picks, squads

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: Here are the predicted playing XIs, Dream11 fantasy team and squads ahead of the third ODI between India and Bangladesh on Saturday.

Team Sportstar
10 December, 2022 10:11 IST
10 December, 2022 10:11 IST
Mehidy Hasan Miraz of Bangladesh scored a match-winning 83-ball century in the second ODI against India on Wednesday.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz of Bangladesh scored a match-winning 83-ball century in the second ODI against India on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AP

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: Here are the predicted playing XIs, Dream11 fantasy team and squads ahead of the third ODI between India and Bangladesh on Saturday.

India will face Bangladesh in the third ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday. The Men in Blue will be without the services of Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen, who have been ruled out of the final game due to injuries.

Here is how the teams could look for the third ODI on Saturday.

Also Read
IND vs BAN LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Rohit-less India aims to avoid whitewash; Toss, Playing XI, live streaming info

IND VS BAN PREDICTED XI

India

A growing list of injuries means India doesn’t have much to choose from. In the absence of Rohit, Ishan Kishan is likely to open the innings with Shikhar Dhawan. Only three pacers remain in the squad - Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur - after injuries to Chahar and Sen, which means only Shahbaz Ahmed or Kuldeep Yadav can replace Chahar.

India Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c) (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh is likely to keep an unchanged playing XI from the second ODI as it eyes a series whitewash.

Bangladesh Predicted XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

IND VS BAN 3RD ODI DREAM11 PREDICTION
Wicketkeeper: Umran Malik
Batters: Mahmudullah, Virat Kohli, Litton Das, Shreyas Iyer
All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Washington Sundar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc)
Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Ebadot Hossain, Umran Malik
Team Composition: BAN 5:6 IND Credits Left: 12.5
THE SQUADS
India: KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav.
Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Yasir Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Messi’s goal record vs Netherlands
Videos

WATCH: Vinayak Mane decodes Suryakumar Yadav’s recipe for success

WATCH Pakistan vs New Zealand: Who’s the stronger team? Who will advance to the finals?

T20 World Cup: The Story So Far; Final Predictions - Can India end the 15-year wait?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us