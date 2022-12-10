India will face Bangladesh in the third ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday. The Men in Blue will be without the services of Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen, who have been ruled out of the final game due to injuries.

Here is how the teams could look for the third ODI on Saturday.

IND VS BAN PREDICTED XI

India

A growing list of injuries means India doesn’t have much to choose from. In the absence of Rohit, Ishan Kishan is likely to open the innings with Shikhar Dhawan. Only three pacers remain in the squad - Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur - after injuries to Chahar and Sen, which means only Shahbaz Ahmed or Kuldeep Yadav can replace Chahar.

India Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c) (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh is likely to keep an unchanged playing XI from the second ODI as it eyes a series whitewash.

Bangladesh Predicted XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

