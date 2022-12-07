Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of IND vs BAN 2nd ODI in Dhaka. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates, commentary and highlights.

SCORES×

December 07, 2022 11:42
Siraj strikes, Rohit off the field

Rohit Sharma drops Anamul off Mohammed Siraj and in the process hurt himself as the seam cut the India skipper’s finger. However, Siraj strikes the very next ball as he traps Anamul with an inswinger. Bangladesh went for the review, only to lose it as Siraj provides an early breakthrough for India.

December 07, 2022 11:37
India aims early breakthrough

Deepak Chahar starts well and the swing bowler has got some assistance from the surface as he has been able to move the ball both ways with Anamul getting off the mark with a single. Bangladesh skipper Litton Das is yet to get off the mark and India will be hoping to make an early breakthrough.

December 07, 2022 11:31
Deepak Chahar starts proceedings

Anamul Haque and Litton Das are out in the middle and Bangladesh has a rare opportunity to win the series and for that the openers will look to give their team a fiery start. From India’s prespective, they will look to pick early wickets and restrict Bangladesh to a gettable total. Bright and sunny in Dhaka and we are all set for play to begin. Here’s Deepak Chahar steaming in with the new ball.

December 07, 2022 11:12
Rohit Sharma at toss

“We have to play good cricket and I hope bowling first now, we can restrict them to a decent score and bat well. We have two changes. Axar Patel is back and he replaces Shahbaz Ahmed. Kuldeep Sen is not available for selection, so we have got Umran Malik in place of him. Going back to the drawing board and understanding how we need to play on this conditions, just the basic talk about what we need to do with the bat and how to handle certain bowlers. Had good training session yesterday, and hopefully we can come out and replicate those learnings.”

December 07, 2022 11:05
India Playing XI

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

December 07, 2022 11:04
Bangladesh Playing XI

Bangladesh Playing XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

December 07, 2022 11:03
India makes two changes

Axar Patel replaces Shahbaz Ahmed and Umran Malik comes in place for Kuldeep Sen, who wasn’t available for selection.

December 07, 2022 11:02
Toss

Bangladesh wins toss, opts to bat first

December 07, 2022 10:57
Pitch Report by Anjum Chopra

“There was grip, turn and bounce for the spinners in the first game. Today we are playing on pitch number 8. It’s lot more brown, and a tinge of green on it. Could allow the batters a bit more time in playing their strokes. Still a good pitch to bat on, but you need to apply yourselves like KL and Litton did in the first game.”

December 07, 2022 10:55
Toss coming up

Rohit will hope the coin lands in India’s favour and having lost the first one, it will be a crucial one from India’s point of view.

December 07, 2022 10:51
Axar likely to replace Shahbaz

Axar Patel, who is a like-for-like replacement for Shahbaz, could also get a look-in if he is fit.

December 07, 2022 10:33
Rohit Sharma ahead of 2nd ODI

“We need to learn and understand how to play on such wickets. No excuses for us because we are used to these wickets. I don’t really know how much they can improve in a couple of practice sessions. I feel the genes are there and it’s only about handling pressure. I am sure these guys will learn and we look forward to the next game.”

December 07, 2022 10:30
Dhawan optimistic of India comeback
December 07, 2022 10:23
Bangladesh Probable XI

Bangladesh Predicted XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman.


December 07, 2022 10:22
India Probable XI

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen.


December 07, 2022 10:08
Bangladesh squad

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan

December 07, 2022 10:07
India Squad

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Rajat Patidar, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel

December 07, 2022 10:04
Spotlight on Dhawan as India aims to level series

An out of form Shikhar Dhawan will look to be back among runs as India takes on Bangladesh with an aim to level the three-match ODI series.