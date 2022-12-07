Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of IND vs BAN 2nd ODI in Dhaka. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates, commentary and highlights.
Rohit Sharma drops Anamul off Mohammed Siraj and in the process hurt himself as the seam cut the India skipper’s finger. However, Siraj strikes the very next ball as he traps Anamul with an inswinger. Bangladesh went for the review, only to lose it as Siraj provides an early breakthrough for India.
Deepak Chahar starts well and the swing bowler has got some assistance from the surface as he has been able to move the ball both ways with Anamul getting off the mark with a single. Bangladesh skipper Litton Das is yet to get off the mark and India will be hoping to make an early breakthrough.
Anamul Haque and Litton Das are out in the middle and Bangladesh has a rare opportunity to win the series and for that the openers will look to give their team a fiery start. From India’s prespective, they will look to pick early wickets and restrict Bangladesh to a gettable total. Bright and sunny in Dhaka and we are all set for play to begin. Here’s Deepak Chahar steaming in with the new ball.
“We have to play good cricket and I hope bowling first now, we can restrict them to a decent score and bat well. We have two changes. Axar Patel is back and he replaces Shahbaz Ahmed. Kuldeep Sen is not available for selection, so we have got Umran Malik in place of him. Going back to the drawing board and understanding how we need to play on this conditions, just the basic talk about what we need to do with the bat and how to handle certain bowlers. Had good training session yesterday, and hopefully we can come out and replicate those learnings.”
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik
Bangladesh Playing XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
Axar Patel replaces Shahbaz Ahmed and Umran Malik comes in place for Kuldeep Sen, who wasn’t available for selection.
Bangladesh wins toss, opts to bat first
“There was grip, turn and bounce for the spinners in the first game. Today we are playing on pitch number 8. It’s lot more brown, and a tinge of green on it. Could allow the batters a bit more time in playing their strokes. Still a good pitch to bat on, but you need to apply yourselves like KL and Litton did in the first game.”
Rohit will hope the coin lands in India’s favour and having lost the first one, it will be a crucial one from India’s point of view.
Axar Patel, who is a like-for-like replacement for Shahbaz, could also get a look-in if he is fit.
“We need to learn and understand how to play on such wickets. No excuses for us because we are used to these wickets. I don’t really know how much they can improve in a couple of practice sessions. I feel the genes are there and it’s only about handling pressure. I am sure these guys will learn and we look forward to the next game.”
Bangladesh Predicted XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman.
India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen.
Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Rajat Patidar, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel
An out of form Shikhar Dhawan will look to be back among runs as India takes on Bangladesh with an aim to level the three-match ODI series.