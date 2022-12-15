Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the second day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh from the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
Short-ball ploy: Fast bowlers around the world know Iyer doesn’t fancy the short ball. Ebadot in his last over tried a couple of short balls against the right-hander. Unfortunately, there is not great bounce in the pitch for that bouncer to threaten Iyer.
Meanwhile, there’s a loud lbw appeal against Ashwin off the last ball of the same over. It’s given not out but Bangladesh review. Replays confirm the impact is outside off. Ashwin survives and Bangladesh loses a review.
Taijul continues. Ashwin on strike. There are two men catching on the drive with a slip and short leg for the Indian spin spearhead. Slip and short leg for Iyer, who is not far away from his second Test hundred. There’s just one fielder in the deep on the off-side. Surely, Iyer must be tempted to go over the top against Taijul. However, he plays out two dot balls.
Ebadot Hossain (17-1-63-0) is back into the attack. Stifled appeal for lbw against Ashwin off the second ball. But looks like it was going down leg. The height was an issue as well. Let’s not forget this is the second new ball. It’s still a touch hard, only 11 overs old. But Ashwin gets a taste of the surface as the very next ball keeps low. Ashwin pokes and misses. 2 from that Ebadot over.
All set for the action to begin. Left-arm spinner Taijul will start the proceedings. Slip and short leg for Shreyas Iyer, who works it to backward point for a single. Straightaway, signs of low bounce. Two slips and short leg in place for Ashwin, who comfortably defends the first two balls. Ashwin hs no trouble negotiating the remaining deliveries. Just 1 from the first over of the day’s play.
Ravichandran Ashwin will walk out to bat with Shreyas Iyer. Ashwin is no mug with the bat. He has five Test hundreds to his name. Ashwin’s main task will be to hold up one end. Iyer’s approch will be watched closely - there’s no need for him to farm strike yet but does he up the ante and get as many as possible or be his natural self so long as Ashwin’s out there?
Meanwhile, here’s Cheteshwar Pujara talking about his innings from yesterday: “Happy with the way I batted. There were a couple of crucial partnerships. I am disappointed I didn’t get the hundred but that’s part of the game. When the ball is hard, it’s a bit more challenging. You are never set as a batter. If you are not concentrating enough, you can get out. If you bowl in the right areas, there’s enough for the bowlers.”
It will be interesting to see how the wicket plays today. It was on the slower side yesterday and the odd ball was keeping low. With the new ball in the morning session, Bangladesh started with three slips and a gully before switching to one slip and a gully soon.. That should give a fair idea of the nature of the surface. What does Day 2 hold?
Welcome back. We are just 30 minutes away from start of day’s play. India would hope to at least score 350 if not more and Bangladesh would want to wipe out the tail as quickly as possible.
A middle-order rescue act led by Cheteshwar Pujara (90, 203b, 11x4) and Shreyas Iyer (82 batting, 169b, 10x4) carried India to a respectable 278 for six at Stumps on day one of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium here.
The host could have gone into the second day with significant tailwind if wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan had not grassed a low catch off Pujara when on 12 and Ebadot Hossain had not made a mess of a sitter at deep mid-wicket off Shreyas when on 67.
Ebadot’s misery was compounded when he breached Shreyas’s defence and got the ball to kiss the off-stump only for the bails to budge but not fall.
Much of the day’s cricket was slow burn. Perhaps it had to be after India, which elected to bat, found itself 48 for three on a pitch that was not quite the “batting paradise”. There was uneven bounce from as early as the second over and significant turn, which will surely please India’s three spinners (R. Ashwin, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav).
Still, this is a time when the world seems enthralled by the way England is setting the standards in red-ball cricket, an approach that current India captain KL Rahul has doffed his hat to and Rishabh Pant (46, 45b, 6x4, 2x6) seemingly embraces.
But Pujara is neither a trendsetting tastemaker of swashbuckling things nor does he live aesthetically as someone else. He found the answer within himself and for a good while appeared set for this first three-figure mark in almost four years (since 193 versus Australia in January 2019).
The 34-year-old used his feet well to negate the turn, had the bat well in front of the pad to avoid the leg-before and close-in dismissals and punished the short deliveries by either rocking back to cut or steering them on the leg side.
Shreyas provided the aggressive spark from time to time, like the uppish flick to the mid-wicket fence to get to his half-century and the dance down the track to loft left-arm spinner Taijul Islam over mid-wicket. The duo put on 149 runs for the fifth wicket, which may ultimately prove match-defining.
Through this, Taijul was excellent for Bangladesh (30-8-84-3), bowling a middle and leg-stump line with sufficient drift and repeatedly beating the batters outside off.
He scalped two of the best – Kohli went on the backfoot for a ball that was only deceptively short and paid the price; Pujara thought he had all ends covered, only for the ball to do enough to slip past the bat but not as much to miss the stumps.
Earlier, Rahul and Shubman Gill negotiated the opening hour cautiously. But just as they looked set to up the rate, Gill was caught in the leg-slip area by Yasir Ali, who smartly moved from first slip as the batter shaped to sweep Taijul.
Rahul was bowled off the inside edge by Khaled Ahmed. And when Taijul sent Kohli back and leapt with joy, Bangladesh was clearly on the ascendency, only to be brought back down, slowly and steadily.
- N. Sudarshan
India: KL Rahul (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, K.S. Bharat, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.
Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Anamul Haque.