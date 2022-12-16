Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the third day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh from the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
Kuldeep gets a five-for as Ebadot Hossain is caught behind! Bangladesh still trail by 260 runs. They have one more wicket left. It was length ball that turned past Ebadot, who got a tickle trying to flick it. The Mehidy-Ebadot stand was worth 42. Khaled is the last man in.
Siraj from the other end. Two slips for Ebadot, who is greeted by Siraj with a yorker. Ebadot digs it out. Streaky boundary off the fourth ball. Siraj bowls a full ball outside off and Ebadot, who is hanging back in the crease, pushes at it and gets an outside edge that races away to the third-man fence. Four from the over.
We are all set for action to resume on Day 3. Ebadot Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz march out to the middle. Mehidy will be on strike. Spin to start things off. Kuldeep has the ball. He is one wicket away from a five-for. Slip, leg-slip and short leg in place for Mehidy. Kuldeep starts with a maiden.
In a quick recap of Day 2’s action, it was the brilliance of Kuldeep, Siraj, Ashwin and a lack of discipline on the part of the Bangladesh batters that helped India take control, as N. Sudarshan’s ground report states.
Here’s Shreyas Iyer: “Fortunate to be starting on a good note. When I leave the field, I shouldn’t have any regrets. I just stay in the present, and do not think of what the bowler is going to bowl... I just analyse the situation. I felt I could have got the hundred on the first day itself.”
Will India enforce the follow on or do Rahul Dravid and skipper KL Rahul want to give the bowlers some rest and the batters game time in the middle? How much more can Bangladesh’s last two wickets add? Kuldeep was the pick of the spinners yesterday, finishing with 4 for 33. Bangladesh trail by 271 runs.
India 11: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Bangladesh 11: Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain