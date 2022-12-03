Cricket

IND vs BAN Live Streaming Info, 1st ODI: When and where to watch India tour of Bangladesh 2022?

IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Here is how you can watch the first ODI between India and Bangladesh on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
03 December, 2022 21:57 IST
03 December, 2022 21:57 IST
FILE PHOTO: Virat Kohli will return to India’s squad for the ODI series against Bangladesh after being rested for the New Zealand series.

FILE PHOTO: Virat Kohli will return to India’s squad for the ODI series against Bangladesh after being rested for the New Zealand series. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Here is how you can watch the first ODI between India and Bangladesh on Sunday.

India and Bangladesh will face off in the first One-Day International at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday. The three-match series will be of significance for both teams as 2023 ODI World Cup approaches. India is coming off a 0-1 defeat in a rain-marred ODI series against New Zealand but will be boosted by the return of skipper Rohit Sharma as well as Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be without its captain Tamim Iqbal, who was ruled out due to a groin injury, and Liton Das will take over the reins of the team for the series. Pacer Taskin Ahmed will miss the first ODI and Shoriful Islam has been added to the squad for the game.

Where to watch live TV broadcast of IND vs BAN 1st ODI?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI will be aired LIVE on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live online stream of IND vs BAN 1st ODI?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI will be streamed LIVE on the SonyLiv app.

When will IND vs BAN 1st ODI be played?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI will be held on Sunday, December 4.

When will IND vs BAN 1st ODI start?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI will begin at 11:30 AM IST.

When is the toss for IND vs BAN 1st ODI?

The toss for the India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI will take place at 11:00 AM IST.

Where will IND vs BAN 1st ODI be played?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur

THE SQUADS
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.
Bangladesh: Liton Das (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Yasir Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group G scenarios
Videos

WATCH: Vinayak Mane decodes Suryakumar Yadav’s recipe for success

WATCH Pakistan vs New Zealand: Who’s the stronger team? Who will advance to the finals?

T20 World Cup: The Story So Far; Final Predictions - Can India end the 15-year wait?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us