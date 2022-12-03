IND vs BAN Live Streaming Info, 1st ODI: When and where to watch India tour of Bangladesh 2022?

India and Bangladesh will face off in the first One-Day International at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday. The three-match series will be of significance for both teams as 2023 ODI World Cup approaches. India is coming off a 0-1 defeat in a rain-marred ODI series against New Zealand but will be boosted by the return of skipper Rohit Sharma as well as Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be without its captain Tamim Iqbal, who was ruled out due to a groin injury, and Liton Das will take over the reins of the team for the series. Pacer Taskin Ahmed will miss the first ODI and Shoriful Islam has been added to the squad for the game.

Where to watch live TV broadcast of IND vs BAN 1st ODI?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI will be aired LIVE on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live online stream of IND vs BAN 1st ODI?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI will be streamed LIVE on the SonyLiv app.

When will IND vs BAN 1st ODI be played?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI will be held on Sunday, December 4.

When will IND vs BAN 1st ODI start?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI will begin at 11:30 AM IST.

When is the toss for IND vs BAN 1st ODI?

The toss for the India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI will take place at 11:00 AM IST.

Where will IND vs BAN 1st ODI be played?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur