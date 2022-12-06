Cricket

IND vs BAN Live Streaming Info, 2nd ODI: When and where to watch India tour of Bangladesh 2022?

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI: Here are the live streaming, broadcast details and timings ahead of the second One-Day International between India and Bangladesh in Mirpur on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
06 December, 2022 21:43 IST
India captain Rohit Sharma attends a training session ahead of the second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Tuesday.

India captain Rohit Sharma attends a training session ahead of the second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AP

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI: Here are the live streaming, broadcast details and timings ahead of the second One-Day International between India and Bangladesh in Mirpur on Wednesday.

India and Bangladesh will lock horns in the second One-Day International at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday. Bangladesh won the first ODI by one wicket and will look to seal the series while India will hope to bounce back and level the three-match series.

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI preview: Seniors face heat as India stares at series defeat

Where to watch live TV broadcast of IND vs BAN 2nd ODI?

The India vs Bangladesh second ODI will be aired LIVE on the  Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live online stream of IND vs BAN 2nd ODI?

The India vs Bangladesh second ODI will be streamed LIVE on the  SonyLiv app.

When will IND vs BAN 2nd ODI be played?

The India vs Bangladesh second ODI will be held on Wednesday, December 7.

When will IND vs BAN 2nd ODI start?

The India vs Bangladesh second ODI will begin at 11:30 AM IST.

When is the toss for IND vs BAN 2nd ODI?

The toss for India vs Bangladesh second ODI will take place at 11:00 AM IST.

Where will IND vs BAN 2nd ODI be played?

The India vs Bangladesh second ODI will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

THE SQUADS
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Rajat Patidar, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel.
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan.

