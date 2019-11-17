India vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test: No Kohli, Rohit, Rahane in pink ball practice

India captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and opener Rohit Sharma left for Mumbai on Sunday, but the team had a two-hour pink ball practice session under lights at the Holkar Stadium here.

Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja had extended sessions, along with Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Bangladesh hit the nets at 4 pm and in 45 minutes or so, head coach Russell Domingo stood on top of a table for throwdowns to challenge his batsmen with bounce at lightning speed.

READ | How Indians have fared in pink ball cricket

Star Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim batted in two sessions; first at the nets to Al-Amin Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman and then, he stepped out to the adjacent wicket to face a net bowler.

Mustafizur and Al-Amin bowled in good rhythm. There is a slim chance of the former making it to the playing XI for the historic Test which will be attended by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Indian pacers had an off-day, perhaps to balance the workload.

Kohli, Rohit and Rahane will join the side in Kolkata on November 19.