Abhay Negi slams fastest fifty in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Meghalaya's Abhay Negi on Sunday hit the fastest fifty in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20, scoring a half-century off just 14 balls. Negi broke Robin Uthappa's earlier record for the fastest fifty.

Walking in to bat at four for 149, with three overs to spare, Negi clobbered six sixes and two boundaries to power Meghalaya to 207/4 against Mizoram at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Born in Uttarakhand, the 27-year-old has played for Meghalaya and Tripura. He made his first-class debut against Shillong in November last year and his T20 debut versus Bengal in Ranchi in January 2018.

Negi hit four consecutive sixes to get to the landmark.