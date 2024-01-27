MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ollie Pope’s century “one of the better knocks I’ve ever seen”, says Joe Root

After England lost openers Zack Crawley and Ben Duckett, Pope remained strong on the other end, remaining 148 not out off 208 balls at the end of the third day.

Published : Jan 27, 2024 18:23 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Ollie Pope celebrates his century during day three of the 1st Test Match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on January 27, 2024 in Hyderabad.
Ollie Pope celebrates his century during day three of the 1st Test Match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on January 27, 2024 in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ollie Pope celebrates his century during day three of the 1st Test Match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on January 27, 2024 in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England batter Joe Root said that Ollie Pope’s century was a masterclass in how to bat in the current conditions by an overseas batsman.

“It is one of the better knocks I have seen in world cricket and I am so pleased for him. I am speechless. He also showed great mental strength,” he said after stumps on Day 3 in the first Test between England and India.

“And by someone who is not exposed to these conditions day in and day out. The opening stand with the bat was brilliant. It could have been tricky, but they [Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett] have been so crucial for us over the past couple of years.”

ALSO READ: Gutsy Ollie Pope drags England back into contest against India

After England lost Crawley and Duckett, Pope remained strong on the other end, remaining 148 not out off 208 balls at the end of the third day, with the score 316 for six.

“There were partnerships after that too, when we had to get through that tricky phase when it was reversing - some of us didn’t quite manage that,” Root said, “But the way Ollie played was an absolute masterclass on how to bat in this part of the world. It was truly phenomenal.”

“It was a brilliant day of cricket for us. The way we played and went about it from the very beginning, we were very clinical with the ball and didn’t let them capitalise on what they did yesterday.”

Related Topics

Ollie Pope /

Joe Root /

India vs England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ollie Pope’s century “one of the better knocks I’ve ever seen”, says Joe Root
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Australian Open 2024, Live Score: Bopanna-Ebden pair clinches men’s doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  3. India A beats England Lions by innings and 16 runs
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Madhya Pradesh on front foot after Pondicherry collapses on Day 2
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. Bopanna-Ebden pair wins Australian Open men’s doubles title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ollie Pope’s century “one of the better knocks I’ve ever seen”, says Joe Root
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. India A beats England Lions by innings and 16 runs
    PTI
  3. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Gutsy Ollie Pope drags England back into contest against India
    V.S. Aravind
  4. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Patient Jadeja masters waiting game to put India ahead
    V.S. Aravind
  5. IND vs ENG Highlights, 1st Test Day 3: England 316/6 vs India at Stumps; Lead swells to 126; Pope unbeaten on 148
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ollie Pope’s century “one of the better knocks I’ve ever seen”, says Joe Root
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Australian Open 2024, Live Score: Bopanna-Ebden pair clinches men’s doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  3. India A beats England Lions by innings and 16 runs
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Madhya Pradesh on front foot after Pondicherry collapses on Day 2
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. Bopanna-Ebden pair wins Australian Open men’s doubles title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment