IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ollie Pope’s century “one of the better knocks I’ve ever seen”, says Joe Root

England batter Joe Root said that Ollie Pope’s century was a masterclass in how to bat in the current conditions by an overseas batsman.

“It is one of the better knocks I have seen in world cricket and I am so pleased for him. I am speechless. He also showed great mental strength,” he said after stumps on Day 3 in the first Test between England and India.

“And by someone who is not exposed to these conditions day in and day out. The opening stand with the bat was brilliant. It could have been tricky, but they [Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett] have been so crucial for us over the past couple of years.”

After England lost Crawley and Duckett, Pope remained strong on the other end, remaining 148 not out off 208 balls at the end of the third day, with the score 316 for six.

“There were partnerships after that too, when we had to get through that tricky phase when it was reversing - some of us didn’t quite manage that,” Root said, “But the way Ollie played was an absolute masterclass on how to bat in this part of the world. It was truly phenomenal.”

“It was a brilliant day of cricket for us. The way we played and went about it from the very beginning, we were very clinical with the ball and didn’t let them capitalise on what they did yesterday.”