IND vs ENG: Extended net session for Jadeja, Jurel, Sarfaraz ahead of Rajkot Test against England

The third day is perceived to be the decisive day in the fate of a Test match when it goes the distance. Similarly, the third Test match is considered critical to the outcome of a five-match series.

With the ongoing series squared one game apiece heading into the third, all eyes will be on the proceedings at Khanderi over the next week as India faces England in the third Test.

ALSO READ: AUS vs WI: Record-setting West Indies beats Australia in 3rd T20I

With 13 of India’s 17-member squad – barring opener Shubman Gill (resting at the hotel due to slight discomfort), batter Devdutt Padikkal, and the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep (all three yet to join the squad) undergoing a gruelling training session on Tuesday afternoon, here is a look at the three primary questions that the team management will have to address over the next two days.

The wicketkeeper’s conundrum

Ishant Kishan has not been considered. K.S. Bharat has largely been mediocre with the willow in the first two Tests closer to his home. Behind the stumps, Bharat has been ordinary, which paves the way to hand Dhruv Jurel a debut on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Jurel donned the keeper’s gloves as the slip cordon – with Sarfaraz Khan at first slip, Yashasvi Jaiswal at second and Rajat Patidar at gully – took a fair number of catches against pace. Later in the sprawling nets area, while Jurel had two different stints with the willow, Bharat also batted for a long time in the nets.

Is Sarfaraz set to debut?

With Shreyas Iyer’s omission and K.L. Rahul’s unavailability due to fitness issues, Sarfaraz Khan is the first in waiting to be handed a debut cap at the same venue where he amassed a stylish hundred for the Rest of India the last time he played a First Class match here.

India‘s Sarfaraz Khan with Rajat Patidar during the net practice ahead of the 3rd Cricket Test Match between India and England at SCA Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu

Sarfaraz had two long stints in the nets on Tuesday, with captain Rohit Sharma complementing his Mumbai junior, at times. Logically, Sarfaraz being preferred over Devdutt Padikkal, the reserve specialist batter on a maiden Test call-up, should be a no-brainer.

But that will mean India will have Rajat Patidar – who made his debut last week – at No. 4 and another debutante at No. 5.

The third spinner

Ravindra Jadeja had a long stint with the willow at the start of the training session at his home ground. The southpaw gently rolled his arm over for a very short time. But the Indian camp exuded confidence in the allrounder, having been cleared fit after missing the second Test due to a hamstring strain.

ALSO READ: Tamim Iqbal excluded from BCB’s central contracts list, Mushfiqur Rahim retained in Test and ODIs

In that case, India will pick either Kuldeep Yadav, the wristie, or Axar Patel’s orthodox spin. As he displayed in Visakhapatnam, Kuldeep has the X-factor and can pick wickets even when the pitch isn’t offering a lot of turn. Axar, meanwhile, offers an additional batting option.

It will be interesting to see how captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid resolve the combination issues.