Tamim Iqbal excluded from BCB’s central contracts list, Mushfiqur Rahim retained in Test and ODIs

BCB handed out central contracts to 21 cricketers, out of which Shoriful Islam and new captain Najmul Hossain Shanto got the all-format deals.

Published : Feb 13, 2024 15:17 IST , DHAKA - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Tamim Iqbal speaks during a press conference. (File Photo)  | Photo Credit: AFP
Out-of-favour Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal has been excluded from the BCB’s central contract list for 2024, putting a question mark on the veteran cricketer’s international future.

Former captain Tamim, who had retired from international cricket in July last year, reversed his decision within 24 hours after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked him to continue.

Tamim’s decision to quit the game was because of his worsening relationship with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan, who had questioned the left-handed batter’s professionalism.

BCB’s move to leave Tamim out of the central contract list on Monday is an indication he is no longer in their scheme of things for 2024.

BCB handed out central contracts to 21 cricketers, out of which Shoriful Islam and new captain Najmul Hossain Shanto got the all-format deals.

Right-arm pacer Taskin Ahmed has been dropped from the Test contract after he reportedly opted out. He has, however, retained his ODI and T20I contracts.

Besides Tamim, Ebadot Hossain, Afif Hossain, and Mosaddek Hossain have also been excluded from the central contract list.

Towhid Hridoy, Tanzim Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Naeem Hasan, and Nurul Hasan are the new entrants in the central contract.

During the meeting, the BCB also approved the salary contracts of 85 first-class cricketers.

Central contracts list: All formats: Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shoriful Islam.

Tests and ODIs: Mushfiqur Rahim.

ODIs and T20Is: Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud.

Only Tests: Mominul Hoque, Taijul Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Khaled Ahmed, Naeem Hasan.

Only ODIs: Mahmudullah, Tanzim Hasan.

Only T20Is: Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan.

