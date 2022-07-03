Cricket Cricket IND vs ENG, 5th Test Day 2: All-round Bumrah leaves England trailing by 332 runs with five wickets in hand Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah took apart Stuart Broad for a world record 35 runs in an over with the bat before sending back the England's top three with the ball. Team Sportstar BIRMINGHAM 03 July, 2022 00:01 IST Mohammed Shami celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Jack Leach - AP Team Sportstar BIRMINGHAM 03 July, 2022 00:01 IST England was 84 for five at Stumps on the second day of the rain-hit rescheduled fifth Test against India here on Saturday.Jonny Bairstow and skipper Ben Stokes were batting on 12 and 0, respectively, with England still trailing India by 332 runs.Following up his world record-breaking carnage with the bat, the visitor's fast-bowling captain Jasprit Bumrah (three for 35) led from the front in his primary job, taking three English wickets, while Mohammed Shami (one for 33) and Mohammed Siraj (one for five) took one wicket each. IND vs ENG Highlights 5th Test, Day 2: Bowlers help India move ahead; England reeling at 84/5 Earlier, Bumrah bludgeoned a hapless Stuart Broad for 29 runs to create a world record for maximum runs off a single over in Test cricket, beating the legendary Brian Lara's feat by one run. The over yielded 35 runs with six extra runs.Bumrah's blitzkrieg was the icing on the cake after Ravindra Jadeja (104) notched his third Test century, following in the footsteps of Rishabh Pant (146) who got one on the opening day, lifting India to 416 all out from 98 for five.Brief scores: India 1st innings: 416 all out in 84.5 overs (Rishabh Pant 146, Ravindra Jadeja 104; James Anderson 5/60) England 1st innings: 84/5 in 27 overs Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :