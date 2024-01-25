MagazineBuy Print

IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ashwin-Jadeja becomes most successful Test bowling pair for India, surpasses Kumble-Harbhajan

The duo picked up their 502nd wicket in tandem surpassing the record held by Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh who managed 501 wickets in 54 matches.

Published : Jan 25, 2024 11:02 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja during a practice session ahead of the first test cricket match between India and England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.
India’s R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja during a practice session ahead of the first test cricket match between India and England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: PTI
India's R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja during a practice session ahead of the first test cricket match between India and England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian spinners R. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja became the most successful Test bowling pair for India during the first Test between India and England at Hyderabad on Thursday.

The duo picked up their 502nd wicket in tandem surpassing the record held by Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh who managed 501 wickets in 54 matches.

Follow the live commentary: India vs England Live Score, 1st Test

The record for the most wickets taken by a bowling pair is held by English pace bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad who have accounted for 1039 wickets in 138 Test matches.

Among active pairs, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon lead the way with 643 wickets in 81 Tests.

Most Wickets In Tests by Indian bowling Pairs
Ashwin/ Jadeja - 503 wickets*
Kumble/ Harbhajan - 501
Zaheer/ Harbhajan - 474
Ashwin/ Umesh - 431
Kumble/ Srinath - 412

