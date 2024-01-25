IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ashwin-Jadeja becomes most successful Test bowling pair for India, surpasses Kumble-Harbhajan

Indian spinners R. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja became the most successful Test bowling pair for India during the first Test between India and England at Hyderabad on Thursday.

The duo picked up their 502nd wicket in tandem surpassing the record held by Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh who managed 501 wickets in 54 matches.

The record for the most wickets taken by a bowling pair is held by English pace bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad who have accounted for 1039 wickets in 138 Test matches.

Among active pairs, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon lead the way with 643 wickets in 81 Tests.