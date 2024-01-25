India vs England Live Score, 1st Test: ENG 76/3, rocked by Jadeja-Ashwin duo; Bairstow, Root at crease

ENG 60/2 in 15 overs

Pope falls cheaply! Jadeja’s continuous challenge of taking the ball away from the right hander from the off stump reaps reward. Pope attempts a front foot defence but gets an edge straight to first slip where Rohit Sharma takes a low catch.

Joe Root comes in at number four. Backfoot defence but the ball was a bit low. On the second ball, Root goes for a paddle sweep. Indians think the ball has hit the pad first. They go for a review. Looks like there’s an inside edge. The system is taking a bit of time and the players are still waiting for the final decision. There’s indeed an edge and the review is wasted.