India vs England Live Score, 1st Test: ENG 76/3, rocked by Jadeja-Ashwin duo; Bairstow, Root at crease

Key Updates
- January 25, 2024 11:01ENG 76/3 in 19 overs
Both Root and Bairstow aren’t shying away from taking chances and keep the scoreboard ticking. Jadeja and Ashwin are right on the money and making the England batters work hard for their runs.
- January 25, 2024 10:53ENG 72/3 in 17 overs
Bairstow gets into the act quickly as he hits Jadeja for two consecutive boundaries. A drive towards covers and the batters run three. 11 runs off the over.
- January 25, 2024 10:44WENG 61/3 in 16 overs
Siraj takes a great low diving catch and Indians are celebrating! Has Ashwin bagged the third wicket for India? Umpires are checking. A very close call. OUT! The decision is final. Zack Crawley walks back after scoring 20 off 40 balls.
Jonny Bairstow walks in. A single on the final ball of the over.
- January 25, 2024 10:37WENG 60/2 in 15 overs
Pope falls cheaply! Jadeja’s continuous challenge of taking the ball away from the right hander from the off stump reaps reward. Pope attempts a front foot defence but gets an edge straight to first slip where Rohit Sharma takes a low catch.
Joe Root comes in at number four. Backfoot defence but the ball was a bit low. On the second ball, Root goes for a paddle sweep. Indians think the ball has hit the pad first. They go for a review. Looks like there’s an inside edge. The system is taking a bit of time and the players are still waiting for the final decision. There’s indeed an edge and the review is wasted.
- January 25, 2024 10:32ENG 58/1 in 14 overs
Chance! Ashwin gets Crawley to defend off the splice, lobs up in the air but it is quite far from the short leg fielder. Crawley gets down to sweep but misses. Two runs from the over.
- January 25, 2024 10:23WENG 55/1 in 12 overs
Wicket!! Ducket misses a straighter one and is trapped in front!! Ashwin provides the breakthrough. Duckett takes the review! Umpires call on hitting and Duckett has to go. Ollie Pope in at 3.
- January 25, 2024 10:19ENG 53/0 in 11 overs
Four!! Duckett paddles Jadeja behind for a boundary. Was very close to the keeper that. Four!! Full again, swept to the right of third man this time.
- January 25, 2024 10:12ENG 42/0 in 10 overs
Ashwin into the attack. On the stumps first up, defended solidly. Ashwin gets one to turn away on the third ball. Duckett brings out the reverse sweep but there is protection in the deep. Just a single.
- January 25, 2024 10:08ENG 41/0 in 9 overs
First sign of spin. Jadeja into the attack. Full on the stumps, defended to cover. Crawley looks for a paddle, only manages to hit it onto his body. Turn and bounce for Jadeja as Crawley in beaten on the outside edge. Maiden over!!
- January 25, 2024 10:05ENG 41/0 in 8 overs
A quiet over from Bumrah against Duckett. A few plays and misses. Siraj continues against Crawley who gets off strike with a single to fine leg. Four!! Width from Siraj and Duckett obliges with a boundary. Four!! Too full again, punished through the covers for another four.
- January 25, 2024 09:56ENG 31/0 in 6 overs
Duckett is beaten twice in two balls as Siraj gets the ball to leave the left-hander. Slightly shorter in length but same result. Four!! Too full, Duckett drives it through the vacant cover region for another boundary.
- January 25, 2024 09:50ENG 26/0 in 5 overs
Edged but it falls short! Duckett once again swinging at one outside off, gets the toe of the bat and falls on the bounce to slip. Wide again, cut through backward point where Jadeja brings out an excellent stop to prevent a boundary.
Duckett beaten on the inside edge this time, looking to play another drive.
- January 25, 2024 09:45ENG 25/0 in 4 overs
On the pads again, Crawley clips to fine leg where Bumrah does well to prevent a boundary. Four!! Full outside off, driven on the up through the offside for a boundary.
- January 25, 2024 09:40ENG 19/0 in 3 overs
Uppish drive from Duckett first ball, gets off the mark with a double. Closer to the stumps second ball, defended. Searing yorker from Bumrah! Duckett manages to get his bat down in time. Four!! Wide again, Duckett drives through backward point for another boundary. Four!! Full and straight, driven down the ground for the second boundary of the over.
- January 25, 2024 09:37ENG 9/0 in 2 overs
Four!! Overpitched on the stumps to Crawley, easily driven through midwicket for the first boundary of the day. Four!! Not as full as the first ball but Crawley drives it straight down the ground for another four.
Full and swinging away this time, beats Crawley’s attempted defence. Good comeback from Siraj, beating Crawley on the outside edge in the last four balls.
- January 25, 2024 09:29ENG 1/0 in 1 over
Bumrah to get proceedings underway for India. On the money first ball to Crawley. Length ball just outside off stump, Crawley shoulders arms.
Crawley punch drives the third ball, but its straight to cover. Bumrah gets one to come in but Crawley is upto it and flicks it to fine leg for a single. Bumrah goes wide to Duckett who plays and misses his cut.
- January 25, 2024 09:28Time for the national anthems!
The players make their way out to the middle for the respective national anthems. Crawley and Duckett all set to open for England.
- January 25, 2024 09:20IND vs ENG: Head to head record in India
Matches played: 64
India wins: 22
Drawn: 28
England: 14
Latest result: IND won by an innings and 25 runs (Ahmedabad, 2021)
- January 25, 2024 09:15IND vs ENG: Head to head record in Tests
Matches played: 131
India wins: 31
Drawn: 50
England wins: 50
Latest result: ENG beat IND by 7 wickets - Birmingham 2022
- January 25, 2024 09:10A debut for the visitors
A Three Lions debut for Tom Hartley. Rehan Ahmed just one Test old as well. Jack Leach the leader of the spinners pack for England and will have to shoulder the responsibility. Not to forget the success Joe Root had in the previous series as well.
- January 25, 2024 09:06India Playing XI
Rohit Sharma (C). Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul ,Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
- January 25, 2024 09:05England Playing XI
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(C), Ben Foakes(wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach
- January 25, 2024 09:03India Team news!
3-man spin attack of Ashwin, Jadeja and Axar with aid from Bumrah and Siraj. Tough decision to leave Kuldeep out says Rohit.
- January 25, 2024 09:00Toss time!!
England has won the toss and opted to bat first
- January 25, 2024 08:55A double SLA challenge for England?
‘Axar Patel is bowling alongside Jadeja and Ashwin too is rolling his arms. No sign of Kuldeep Yadav so far...’ says our reporter Aravind from Hyderabad.
- January 25, 2024 08:53Form guide (recent first)
India: WLDWL
England WDWLL
- January 25, 2024 08:48Teams warming up!
Indian team in a huddle before the toss while the English enjoy a game of football.
Credit - VS Aravind/ Sportstar
- January 25, 2024 08:31Bazball set for its spin showdown...
- January 25, 2024 08:24PREDICTED XI
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
England (team announced): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood
- January 25, 2024 08:15All set for Match Day 1 of the tour!
- January 25, 2024 08:10PREVIEW
Sport is a drama, and in Test cricket, the beauty, brilliance, and brutality are on full display. The game’s traditional format has once again sailed to the Indian shores as India takes on England in the first Test, with the first stop in Hyderabad, the amphitheatre being the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
On the evening of December 17, 2012, in Nagpur, England, under the command of Alastair Cook, dumped India in its own backyard as it celebrated its first Test series win on Indian soil since 1984–85.
Captain Cook was the last to fly home with the silverware, as since then, no team has ever won a Test series in the last 12 years, with India registering 16 straight series wins and losing just three Test matches.
The Rohit Sharma-led side with a marvellous home record has the psychological advantage as Ben Stokes and his army criss-cross the country for eight weeks, putting on an exhibition of its exhilarating Bazball brand of cricket with an aim to breach the Indian fortress.
- VS Aravind
Click on the image below to read the full preview
- January 25, 2024 08:05STREAMING INFO
What time does the first Test between India and England begin?
The first Test between India and England in Hyderabad will begin at 9:30 AM IST
Where can we watch the first Test between India and England?
The first Test between India and England in Hyderabad will be telecast on the Sports18 network. The match can also be live streamed via the Jio Cinema app and website.
- January 25, 2024 08:00Stay Tuned!!
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the first Test between India and England at Hyderabad. Stay Tuned for live updates and scores from the game!
