India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: ENG 246 all out; Root removes Jaiswal on 80 in first over

- January 26, 2024 09:37IND 125/2
Tom Hartley from the other end. He has got his line and length right today. A decent first over for him.
- January 26, 2024 09:31IND 124/2
Jaiswal comes down the track and hits it over Root’s head for a four. A great start to the day for the youngster. But not for too long! Jaiswal hits the fourth ball of the day straight back to Root. India loses a wicket very early in the day. Jaiswal goes for 80.
KL Rahul walks in at number four. Eventful first over of the day.
- January 26, 2024 09:30Day 2 resumes
England is starting with Joe Root. Yashasvi Jaiswal at the strike.
- January 26, 2024 09:22Not long before play begins!!
- January 26, 2024 08:20Day 1 report
The first show on the first day of the opening Test was all about how Bazball would open its box office in India. Ben Stokes was the lone hit as the rest capitulated on a pitch that aided spin and England was bowled out for 246 in 64.3 overs, with R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja sharing six wickets among themselves.
In reply, Indian openers Rohit Sharma (24 off 27 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (76 not out off 70 balls) blazed away, with the southpaw smashing a brilliant unbeaten half-century as India finished the day on 119/1 in 23 overs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.
- VS Aravind
- January 26, 2024 08:10STREAMING INFO
What time does Day 2 of the first Test between India and England begin?
Day 2 of the first Test between India and England in Hyderabad will begin at 9:30 AM IST.
Where can we watch the first Test between India and England?
The first Test between India and England in Hyderabad will be telecast on the Sports18 network. The match can also be live streamed via the Jio Cinema app and website.
- January 26, 2024 08:01Hello!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and England at Hyderabad. Stay tuned for all updates and live commentary from the second day’s play.
