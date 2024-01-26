India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: ENG 246 all out; Root removes Jaiswal on 80 in first over

Day 1 report

The first show on the first day of the opening Test was all about how Bazball would open its box office in India. Ben Stokes was the lone hit as the rest capitulated on a pitch that aided spin and England was bowled out for 246 in 64.3 overs, with R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja sharing six wickets among themselves.

In reply, Indian openers Rohit Sharma (24 off 27 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (76 not out off 70 balls) blazed away, with the southpaw smashing a brilliant unbeaten half-century as India finished the day on 119/1 in 23 overs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

- VS Aravind

