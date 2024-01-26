MagazineBuy Print

India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: ENG 246 all out; Root removes Jaiswal on 80 in first over

IND vs ENG, Live Score: Follow the score, updates and commentary from Day 2 of the first Test between India and England at Hyderabad.

Updated : Jan 26, 2024 09:40 IST

Team Sportstar
India's batter Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the first day of first test match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad
India's batter Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the first day of first test match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

India's batter Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the first day of first test match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad | Photo Credit: PTI

Welcome to Sportstar’s live commentary, updates and scores from Day 2 of the first Test between India and England in Hyderabad. 

  • January 26, 2024 09:37
    IND 125/2

    Tom Hartley from the other end. He has got his line and length right today. A decent first over for him. 

  • January 26, 2024 09:31
    IND 124/2

    Jaiswal comes down the track and hits it over Root’s head for a four. A great start to the day for the youngster. But not for too long! Jaiswal hits the fourth ball of the day straight back to Root. India loses a wicket very early in the day. Jaiswal goes for 80. 

    KL Rahul walks in at number four. Eventful first over of the day. 

  • January 26, 2024 09:30
    Day 2 resumes

    England is starting with Joe Root. Yashasvi Jaiswal at the strike. 

  • January 26, 2024 09:22
    Not long before play begins!!
  • January 26, 2024 09:10
    Ranji Trophy Live Blog

    Follow the live blog from the Ranji trophy games taking place today.

    Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Round 4 Day 1 Toss updates: Assam opts to bowl vs Bengal; Tamil Nadu takes on Chandigarh, Mumbai faces Uttar Pradesh

    Ranji Trophy LIVE Score Today: Catch the live score, highlights and updates from Day 4 of the Round 3 matches of the Ranji Trophy 2023/24.

  • January 26, 2024 09:01
    Top-class bowling effort!
  • January 26, 2024 08:40
    Words of appreciation for the captain

    IND vs ENG: That could be a match-winning knock if pitch keeps getting harder to bat, says Duckett on Stokes half century

    “I think we’re over par. It was a tricky day one pitch. Consistent spin from earlier on. And, Stokes (England captain Ben Stokes) was fantastic,” said England opener Ben Duckett after the first day of the first Test against India.

  • January 26, 2024 08:31
    India on the charge!
  • January 26, 2024 08:20
    Day 1 report

    The first show on the first day of the opening Test was all about how Bazball would open its box office in India. Ben Stokes was the lone hit as the rest capitulated on a pitch that aided spin and England was bowled out for 246 in 64.3 overs, with R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja sharing six wickets among themselves.

    In reply, Indian openers Rohit Sharma (24 off 27 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (76 not out off 70 balls) blazed away, with the southpaw smashing a brilliant unbeaten half-century as India finished the day on 119/1 in 23 overs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

    - VS Aravind

    Click on the link below to read full report

    IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Bazball struggles against spin on India debut, Jaiswal makes merry

    India finished the opening day of the Hyderabad Test on 119/1 with Yashasvi Jaiswal unbeaten on 76 after England was bowled out for 246 in 64.3 overs with R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja sharing six wickets among themselves.

  • January 26, 2024 08:10
    STREAMING INFO

    What time does Day 2 of the first Test between India and England begin?

    Day 2 of the first Test between India and England in Hyderabad will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

    Where can we watch the first Test between India and England?

    The first Test between India and England in Hyderabad will be telecast on the Sports18 network. The match can also be live streamed via the Jio Cinema app and website.

  • January 26, 2024 08:01
    Hello!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and England at Hyderabad. Stay tuned for all updates and live commentary from the second day’s play.

India

England

India vs England

  India vs England highlights, 1st Test: ENG 246 all out; IND 119/1 at stumps on day 1 with Jaiswal, Gill at crease
    Team Sportstar
  Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Round 4 Day 1 Toss updates: UP opts to bowl vs Mumbai; Kuldeep Sen debut for Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh
    Team Sportstar
  India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: ENG 246 all out; Root removes Jaiswal on 80 in first over
    Team Sportstar
  Atletico Madrid back in Copa semifinals 7 years later, VAR denies stoppage-time penalty for Sevilla
    AP
  AFCON 2024: Ivory Coast faces defending champ Senegal as round of 16 begins; Nigeria plays Cameroon
    AFP
  India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: ENG 246 all out; Root removes Jaiswal on 80 in first over
    Team Sportstar
  U-19 World Cup: Musheer shines brightly as India crushes Ireland by 201 runs
    PTI
  Kohli named best men's ODI player, Cummins and Sciver-Brunt win ICC Cricketer of the Year awards
    Reuters
  IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Challenging pitch for both bowlers and batters, says Axar Patel
    V.S. Aravind
  IND vs ENG: That could be a match-winning knock if pitch keeps getting harder to bat, says Duckett on Stokes half century
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
