IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Security breach as fan enters ground, touches Rohit’s feet

The Indian captain Rohit Sharma was in for a shock before the first innings of India commenced in the first Test match against England at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Thursday.

A spectator broke through the security cordon and ran onto the pitch before the innings began after England folded up for 246. The spectator had a free run up to Rohit who was the non-striker with Yashasvi Jaiswal as the opener.

The spectator touched the feet of Rohit before the security personnel and other staff took control of him and took him away.

This drama clearly defied the huge security cordon that was thrown in and around the venue.

And, for the Test match, the first after a four-year break at this venue, the attendance in the stands was pretty encouraging, with about 22,000, mostly school students who were given free entry to watch the proceedings.