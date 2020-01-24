India vs New Zealand LIVE score, U-19 World Cup: NZ wins toss, chooses to field

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the U-19 World Cup clash between India and New Zealand, played in Bloemfontein.

India 13 for 0 after five overs: It's been a sedate start from the openers, both of whom have hit one boundary in their short stay at the crease so far. Hancock, the right-arm seamer, has given away just six runs in his first three overs.

TOSS: NZ wins toss and opts to field.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg, Dhruv Jurel, Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh. New Zealand (Playing XI): Rhys Mariu, Ollie White, Fergus Lellman, Nicholas Lidstone, Jesse Tashkoff (c), Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Ben Pomare (wk), Hayden Dickson, Adithya Ashok, David Hancock, William O'Rourke.

The two teams have already booked their berths in the quarterfinals. India has had a good tournament so far; it's registered two comprehensive wins. New Zealand, on the other hand, managed a narrow win over Sri Lanka in its previous contest to make it to the last-eight, after a washed out contest against Japan.

This is the final Group A contest in the U-19 World Cup.