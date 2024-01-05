MagazineBuy Print

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match on June 9 in New York: 2024 T20 WC schedule announced

India and Pakistan will lock horns in the 2024 T20 World Cup at Eisenhower Park in New York on June 9.

Published : Jan 05, 2024 19:25 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli’s 53-ball 82* was decisive in India’s win against Pakistan in their most recent meeting.
Virat Kohli’s 53-ball 82* was decisive in India’s win against Pakistan in their most recent meeting. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

India and Pakistan will lock horns in the T20 World Cup 2024 at Eisenhower Park in New York on June 9, the International Cricket Council has announced on Friday.

The United States and the West Indies will share hosting duties for the marquee showpiece, which is set to begin in June 1.

READ | T20 World Cup 2024 groups: India, Pakistan in same group - full list of teams, dates and venues list

The last T20 World Cup encounter between these teams took place on October 23, 2022, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. India secured a thrilling last-ball victory, defeating Pakistan by four wickets, with Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 82 runs off 53 balls playing a key role.

The Men in Blue have dominated their neigbours in T20 World Cups. Out of the seven times they’ve faced each other, India has come out on top on six occasions (including a bowl-out win in the 2007 edition) and lost just once.

For the first time in the history of the tournament, 20 teams will fight for the coveted title in the shortest format. Teams will be divided into four groups of five each. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Eight phase, where the remaining teams will be split into two groups of four. The top two teams in each group will then make their way to the semifinals.

England is the defending champion having won the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, beating Pakistan in the final.

List of qualified teams for the 2024 T20 World Cup
Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, England, India, Ireland, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Uganda, United States of America (host) and West Indies (host).

