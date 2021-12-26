India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st Test: Rahul, Mayank open for IND vs SA; Rahane in XI, Jansen debuts

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day 1 of the first Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

1:23pm IST: The players line-up for the national anthems. A moment of silence is marked in respects to South Africa's anti-apartheid campaigner, Desmond Tutu who passed away earlier on Sunday.

Brave calls from Virat and team India on Boxing Day. The conditions seem to be overcast at the moment and with a green top on offer, India has opted to bat first. Kohli puts emphasis on the surface gaining pace over time and India would hope to have a really good phase with the bat first-up. Rahane gets a lifeline - certainly on the brink and desperate for a match-winning knock here. Siraj has certainly stepped up the pecking order as he starts the series ahead of the veteran Ishant. Meanwhile, SA has backed a pace attack comprising Rabada and Ngidi alongside left-arm debutant, Marco Jansen.

India XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa XI: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngid

Toss: India wins toss, opts to bat

Virat Kohli: We will bat first. Runs on the board playing away home has been our strength. The pitch tends to quicken up here on Day 2-3. Our success away from home started from the series we played here last time. Very challenging place to play. South African unit always strong and they know the conditions. The prep has been wonderful. Quite lucky to get the centre-wicket practice. Siraj, Shami, Bumrah, Ashwin and Thakur is the all-rounder.

Dean Elgar: Nice and relaxed and looking forward to what is going to be a brilliant Test series. We had a good week's camp in Johannesburg. We are prepared as best as we could. Debutant in Marco Jansen. Tall left-arm bowler. Mulder as all-rounder. Kesh is our spinner. KG, Lungi and Marco are the pacers

TOSS TIME!

Stats Preview

Pant needs 3 dismissals to become fastest Indian to 100 wicketkeeper dismissals in Tests.

Mohammad Shami needs 5 wickets to complete 200 Test wickets.

Virat Kohli needs 2 catches to complete 100 Test catches. Ajinkya Rahane is 3 away from the milestone.

Duanne Olivier needs 2 wickets to become third fastest South African to 50 Test wickets

Ishant Sharma needs one wicket to surpass Zaheer Khan's tally of Test wickets.

Ravichandran Ashwin needs 7 wickets to surpass Kapil Dev's tally to become India's second-highest Test wicket-taker.



12:50pm IST: Final preps before the Toss.

12:30pm IST: Positive signs from the venue at the moment. It's a bright, sunny morning in Centurion even as the forecast looks pretty gloomy for the second-half.

12:15pm IST: Weather forecast - Centurion, Gauteng

Time (IST) 10am (1:30pm) 12pm (3:30pm) 3pm (6:30pm) 4pm (7:30pm) 5pm (8:30pm) Precipitation % 8% 11% 53% 74% 45%



According to weather.com, thunderstorms and precipitation levels are likely to pick post noon from 2pm at the venue. We might be in for a delayed start, folks.

Match preview

We are in Ground Zero. At the Gauteng province, where Omicron, the latest variant of ‘concern’ in Covid-19, first surfaced. The masks are out, so are the sanitizers.

The mood is sombre and the Christmas celebrations have been muted. We live in difficult times. It is here, in the Gauteng district, that India will begin its quest for conquering the Final Frontier - triumphing in a Test series in South Africa.

India has series victories in all other major Test playing nations.

The upcoming three-Test series - the first match gets underway at Centurion on Sunday - is significant. India has a gilt-edged opportunity to make history at a time when the South African team is not at its strongest.

READ: IND vs SA, 1st Test: India's Boxing Day Test record

And, when its Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith, and coach Mark Boucher are under investigation for racism in a country where the subject is so sensitive. The Boxing Day Test will mark legend Rahul Dravid’s first overseas Test in his new role as coach.

It has been raining in these parts and showers have been in forecast on days 1, 2 and 5 of the Test. A start-stop-start Test could upset the rhythm of both batters and the bowlers.

The Indian think tank could play five bowlers, four pacemen and R. Ashwin in the eleven with the explosive Rishabh Pant at No. 6. There should be seam movement and bounce on a surface with a grass cover at the SuperSport Park.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur could complete the Indian pace pack. Shardul will also add depth to the Indian batting along with Ashwin.

As the match progresses, there should be assistance for Ashwin; always potent against the southpaws.

READ: Rahane in 'good space', says Dravid

The Kookaburra ball does a lot early on and moves much less later - there is hardly any reverse swing - and openers K.L. Rahul and Mayank Agarwal and No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara will have to prevent inroads with the new ball.

There will be pressure and scrutiny on skipper Virat Kohli. He is short of runs by his own standards, and his recent statements would not have gone well with the Board. But then, Kohli is passionate about Test cricket and there is no doubting the quality of his batsmanship.

India is likely to give the experienced Ajinkya Rahane - his horizontal bat shots could be effective on these wickets - another opportunity.

South Africa last played Test cricket six months ago. The side has lost five of its last eight home Tests but has won 21 out of the 26 Tests at Centurion. However, now there is no AB de Villiers or Hashim Amla or Faf du Plessis to bail the side out of trouble.

Influential wicket-keeper-batter Quinton de Kock, soon to become a father, is available for only the first Test and the side’s quickest bowler, Anrich Nortje, has been ruled out of the series because of fitness concerns.

Despite the presence of the feisty skipper Dean Elgar, the talented Aiden Markram, and the gifted de Kock, there are holes in the South African batting.

But then, even without Nortje, South Africa has a vibrant pace attack. Kagiso Rabada can be quick and dangerous, Lungi Ngidi has troubled the Indian batsmen in the past and Duanne Olivier, a whippy bowler, can be deceptively fast.

Can India breach fortress Centurion?

- S. Dinakar

Probable XI

IND XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane/Hanuma Vihari/Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma/Mohd. Siraj

SA XI: Dean Elgar (capt), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi.

Squads

India squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj. Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla. South Africa squad: Dean Elgar (Captain), Temba Bavuma (vc), Quinton de Kock (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen , Rassie van der Dussen , Kyle Verreynne , Marco Jansen , Glenton Stuurman , Prenelan Subrayen , Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier



