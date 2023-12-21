MagazineBuy Print

Tilak Varma hits maiden fifty during SA vs IND 3rd ODI

The left-hander is playing his fourth ODI and has hit two half-centuries in 15 T20Is so far.

Published : Dec 21, 2023 19:27 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Tilak Varma of India in action against South Africa.
Tilak Varma of India in action against South Africa. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Tilak Varma of India in action against South Africa. | Photo Credit: AFP

India batter Tilak Varma hit his maiden One-Day International half-century during the third ODI against South Africa at Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday.

The left-hander is playing his fourth ODI and has hit two half-centuries in 15 T20Is so far. He reached his fifty off 75 balls with a four off the bowling of Nandre Burger in the 41st over of India’s innings.

Tilak made his ODI debut during the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka in September this year and was dismissed for five runs off nine balls.

He was unbeaten on 1 during the first match of the ongoing series before scoring a laborious 30-ball 10 in the second ODI.

