India vs South Africa LIVE, 2nd T20I: IND vs SA Playing XI, Toss, Dream11 fantasy team, Where to watch

India will aim to bounce back from a 0-1 deficit when it meets South Africa in the second T20I at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday.

LIVE SCORE

PREDICTED PLAYING XI

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

READ: IPL media rights auction: Bidders list, timings, schedule, purse details; TV, OTT bidding contenders

IND vs SA DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper – Quinton de Kock

Batters – Shreyas Iyer (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Ishan Kishan

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Tabraiz Shamsi, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Team Composition: IND 6:5 SA Credits left: 3.0

IND vs SA SQUADS

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2nd T20I: India eyes comeback after initial stumble against South Africa

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks

IND vs SA WIN PREDICTION

India (56%)

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH - IND vs SA?

The third and final T20I match between India and South Africa will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.