Cricket Cricket India vs South Africa LIVE, 2nd T20I: IND vs SA Playing XI, Toss, Dream11 fantasy team, Where to watch IND vs SA 2nd T20: A look at the predictions, playing XI, dream11 fantasy team and squads ahead of India vs South Africa, second T20I. Team Sportstar CUTTACK 12 June, 2022 15:42 IST India's Shreyas Iyer and South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen during the first T20I in Delhi. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar CUTTACK 12 June, 2022 15:42 IST India will aim to bounce back from a 0-1 deficit when it meets South Africa in the second T20I at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday.LIVE SCOREPREDICTED PLAYING XIIndia: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh KhanSouth Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz ShamsiREAD: IPL media rights auction: Bidders list, timings, schedule, purse details; TV, OTT bidding contenders IND vs SA DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeeper – Quinton de KockBatters – Shreyas Iyer (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Ishan KishanAll-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Dwaine PretoriusBowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Tabraiz Shamsi, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar KumarTeam Composition: IND 6:5 SA Credits left: 3.0IND vs SA SQUADSIndia: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran MalikALSO READ: IND vs SA 2nd T20I: India eyes comeback after initial stumble against South Africa South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Reeza HendricksIND vs SA WIN PREDICTIONIndia (56%)WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH - IND vs SA?The third and final T20I match between India and South Africa will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.