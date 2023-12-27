MagazineBuy Print

SA vs IND Live Score, First Test Day 2: Rahul, Siraj continue for India vs South Africa

SA vs IND, Live Score: Catch the live scores, commentary and highlights from Day 2 of the first Test between India and South Africa at Centurion.

Updated : Dec 27, 2023 14:21 IST

Team Sportstar
India's batter KL Rahul during the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at SuperSport Park Stadium, in Centurion
India's batter KL Rahul during the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at SuperSport Park Stadium, in Centurion | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

India's batter KL Rahul during the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at SuperSport Park Stadium, in Centurion | Photo Credit: PTI

Welcome to the live coverage of Day 2 of the first Test between India and South Africa at Centurion.

  • December 27, 2023 14:19
    IND 228/8 in 64 overs

    Four!! Coetzee goes full on the stumps, Rahul drives it straight down the ground to the boundary. Rahul dabs the last ball to point and completes a quick single. 

  • December 27, 2023 14:14
    IND 223/8 in 63 overs

    Four!! Rabada goes short and wide, Rahul cuts it over the slip cordon for a boundary. Rahul gets a single to deep square. Siraj has to survive three balls from Rabada. Siraj does well, leaves the ball outside off.

  • December 27, 2023 14:08
    IND 218/8 in 62 overs

    Full outside off from Coetzee, Siraj drives without any feet movement to point and the batters run three. Four!! Full and wide, Rahul throws his bat and it races past gully for a boundary. On the pads, Rahul flicks to deep fine for a single. Siraj shoulders arms to a straight one and is rapped on the pads. Umpire says no and Elgar takes the review. Just missing the stumps and Siraj survives.

  • December 27, 2023 14:04
    IND 210/8 in 61 overs

    Rabada with the second over of the day. Rahul on strike. Fifth stump line and Rahul drags his bat out last minute. Straighter one and Rahul defends it with a dead bat. Rabada swings one away next and Rahul can’t get his bat on it. Rabada beats Rahul twice more. Looks like South Africa has taken a review for caught behind. Flat line on ultraedge and that’s a review burned.

  • December 27, 2023 14:00
    First over of the session

    Coetzee with the first over of Day 2. Beats Siraj with one that moves away. Siraj leaves the next two with ease. Edges one to deep third and adds a couple. His first runs of the innings. Coetzee closes out the over with a bouncer, which Siraj ducks under. 

    IND 210/8 in 60 overs

  • December 27, 2023 13:43
    Covers coming off

    Good news from the middle. The covers are coming off. Play should start in a while. Play to start at 10:25 AM local time. 98 overs to be bowled today.

  • December 27, 2023 13:30
    Match Update
  • December 27, 2023 13:14
    Update from the ground!

    Scheduled start looks unlikely, but no announcement yet. The covers are on and the sky doesn’t look promising, but it all could change, as we discovered yesterday.

    - PK Ajith Kumar

  • December 27, 2023 13:01
    Weather Forecast Day 2

    centurion weather day 2.png

    Credit - BBC Weather

  • December 27, 2023 13:00
    Covers are on at Centurion

    It is drizzling at the SuperSport Park and the covers have come on. The start has been delayed.

  • December 27, 2023 12:31
    The Healy-Harmanpreet polarisation - an era-defining rivalry in the making?

    In India’s Harmanpreet Kaur and Australia’s Alyssa Healy, the women’s cricket ecosystem has a rivalry that is dramatic and exciting and one that unites fans as much as it divides them.

  • December 27, 2023 12:20
    Rahul is turning out to be crisis man for us, says India batting coach Vikram Rathour

    SA vs IND, 1st Test: Rahul is turning out to be crisis man for us, says India batting coach Vikram Rathour

    If India wasn’t blown away by Kagiso Rabada & co. on the opening day of the first Test here, much of the credit goes to KL Rahul, who played a remarkable innings.

  • December 27, 2023 12:12
    Rahul’s defiant fifty
  • December 27, 2023 12:06
    Day 1 report

    K.L. Rahul’s valiant half-century (70 n.o., 105b, 10x4, 2x6) averted a collapse and anchored India to 208 for eight against a South Africa pace attack spearheaded by Kagiso Rabada on the rain-curtailed day one of the first Test at the SuperSport Park here on Tuesday.

    Rahul combined with Shardul Thakur for 43 valuable runs and salvaged India from 121 for six.

    READ MORE

