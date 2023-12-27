SA vs IND Live Score, First Test Day 2: Rahul, Siraj continue for India vs South Africa

Key Updates
- December 27, 2023 14:19IND 228/8 in 64 overs
Four!! Coetzee goes full on the stumps, Rahul drives it straight down the ground to the boundary. Rahul dabs the last ball to point and completes a quick single.
- December 27, 2023 14:14IND 223/8 in 63 overs
Four!! Rabada goes short and wide, Rahul cuts it over the slip cordon for a boundary. Rahul gets a single to deep square. Siraj has to survive three balls from Rabada. Siraj does well, leaves the ball outside off.
- December 27, 2023 14:08IND 218/8 in 62 overs
Full outside off from Coetzee, Siraj drives without any feet movement to point and the batters run three. Four!! Full and wide, Rahul throws his bat and it races past gully for a boundary. On the pads, Rahul flicks to deep fine for a single. Siraj shoulders arms to a straight one and is rapped on the pads. Umpire says no and Elgar takes the review. Just missing the stumps and Siraj survives.
- December 27, 2023 14:04IND 210/8 in 61 overs
Rabada with the second over of the day. Rahul on strike. Fifth stump line and Rahul drags his bat out last minute. Straighter one and Rahul defends it with a dead bat. Rabada swings one away next and Rahul can’t get his bat on it. Rabada beats Rahul twice more. Looks like South Africa has taken a review for caught behind. Flat line on ultraedge and that’s a review burned.
- December 27, 2023 14:00First over of the session
Coetzee with the first over of Day 2. Beats Siraj with one that moves away. Siraj leaves the next two with ease. Edges one to deep third and adds a couple. His first runs of the innings. Coetzee closes out the over with a bouncer, which Siraj ducks under.
IND 210/8 in 60 overs
- December 27, 2023 13:43Covers coming off
Good news from the middle. The covers are coming off. Play should start in a while. Play to start at 10:25 AM local time. 98 overs to be bowled today.
- December 27, 2023 13:30Match Update
- December 27, 2023 13:14Update from the ground!
Scheduled start looks unlikely, but no announcement yet. The covers are on and the sky doesn’t look promising, but it all could change, as we discovered yesterday.
- PK Ajith Kumar
- December 27, 2023 13:01Weather Forecast Day 2
Credit - BBC Weather
- December 27, 2023 13:00Covers are on at Centurion
It is drizzling at the SuperSport Park and the covers have come on. The start has been delayed.
- December 27, 2023 12:20Rahul is turning out to be crisis man for us, says India batting coach Vikram Rathour
- December 27, 2023 12:12Rahul’s defiant fifty
- December 27, 2023 12:06Day 1 report
K.L. Rahul’s valiant half-century (70 n.o., 105b, 10x4, 2x6) averted a collapse and anchored India to 208 for eight against a South Africa pace attack spearheaded by Kagiso Rabada on the rain-curtailed day one of the first Test at the SuperSport Park here on Tuesday.
Rahul combined with Shardul Thakur for 43 valuable runs and salvaged India from 121 for six.READ MORE
Latest on Sportstar
- SA vs IND Live Score, First Test Day 2: Rahul, Siraj continue for India vs South Africa
- Tamil Nadu boy Abinesh wins battle of state heroes, helps Puneri Paltans thrash Patna Pirates
- Olympic champion pole vaulter Katie Moon to be Mumbai Marathon ambassador
- AUS vs PAK: Cummins leads Australia fightback after Pakistan takes early honours
- VIDEO: Novak Djokovic says will ‘have a shot’ at Olympic gold in Paris
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE