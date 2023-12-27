SA vs IND Live Score, First Test Day 2: Rahul, Siraj continue for India vs South Africa

IND 210/8 in 61 overs

Rabada with the second over of the day. Rahul on strike. Fifth stump line and Rahul drags his bat out last minute. Straighter one and Rahul defends it with a dead bat. Rabada swings one away next and Rahul can’t get his bat on it. Rabada beats Rahul twice more. Looks like South Africa has taken a review for caught behind. Flat line on ultraedge and that’s a review burned.