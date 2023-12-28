IND vs SA Live Score, First Test Day 3: Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen continue for South Africa; India eyes early wickets

“I try to do what the game demands of me” says KL Rahul

After scoring his second hundred in as many Tests on the challenging wicket of the SuperSport Park, K.L. Rahul said he quite enjoyed it. “I enjoyed playing here and the wicket keeps reminding you to stay focussed,” he said. “There is outfield and runs could be scored.”

His hundred two years ago here was made as an opener. “I have found that in the middle order you can’t plan your innings that much,” he said. “The situation in the game tells you how you need to play at that point of time. That I try to do what the game demands of me.”