MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

IND vs SA Live Score, First Test Day 3: Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen continue for South Africa; India eyes early wickets

SA vs IND, Live Score: Catch the live scores, commentary and highlights from Day 3 of the first Test between India and South Africa at Centurion.

Updated : Dec 28, 2023 13:55 IST

Team Sportstar
Dean Elgar of South Africa during day 2 of the 1st test match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park on December 27, 2023 in Centurion, South Africa.
Dean Elgar of South Africa during day 2 of the 1st test match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park on December 27, 2023 in Centurion, South Africa. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Dean Elgar of South Africa during day 2 of the 1st test match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park on December 27, 2023 in Centurion, South Africa. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to the live coverage of Day 3 of the first Test between India and South Africa at Centurion.

  • December 28, 2023 13:53
    72nd over

    Siraj continues. The first ball jumps off the surface and raps Elgar on the gloves. 

  • December 28, 2023 13:50
    SA 266/5 in 71 overs

    Bumrah to Elgar, short of a length outside off, punched to deep point for a single. Short and wide to Jansen, he lets it go. Slower delivery outside off, Jansen dabs it to point.

  • December 28, 2023 13:44
    SA 265/5 in 70 overs

    Siraj continues. Jansen gets a single to mid on off the first ball. Elgar mistimes a pull short, no damage done though, gets off strike with a single.

  • December 28, 2023 13:40
    SA 263/5 in 69 overs

    Bumrah finds Jansen’s edge but it falls just short of KL Rahul. So close to the first breakthrough for India. After beating Jansen outside off a couple of times, Bumrah strays in line and the batter gets an easy couple to deep fine.

  • December 28, 2023 13:35
    SA 260/5 in 68 overs

    Siraj to begin from the other end. Full on off stump, Jansen prods forward and defends. Full again, moves into the right hander, Jansen defends to the leg side and a misfield hands a single.

  • December 28, 2023 13:29
    SA 259/5 in 67 overs

    All set for start of play. Bumrah with the first over. 

    Jansen on strike. Full on the stumps, Jansen drives to mid on. Length ball angled into the batter, stifled appeals but was quite high. On the pads from Bumrah, clipped to deep fine for a single. A couple for Elgar off the last ball.

  • December 28, 2023 13:13
    IND W vs AUS W live!

    India wins the toss and opts to bat first against Australia. Follow the live blog in the link below.

    India vs Australia Live Score 1st ODI: IND-W wins toss, opts to bat; Mandhana not playing

    India-W vs Australia-W LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Catch the commentary and updates from the first ODI between IND-W and AUS-W being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

  • December 28, 2023 12:41
    KL Rahul’s historic achievement

    SA vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul becomes second Indian wicketkeeper batter to score Test hundred in South Africa

    KL Rahul became the second Indian wicket-keeper batter to score a hundred in South Africa during India’s first Test at Centurion on Wednesday.

  • December 28, 2023 12:20
    Maiden Test wicket for Prasidh Krishna
  • December 28, 2023 12:16
    “I try to do what the game demands of me” says KL Rahul

    After scoring his second hundred in as many Tests on the challenging wicket of the SuperSport Park, K.L. Rahul said he quite enjoyed it. “I enjoyed playing here and the wicket keeps reminding you to stay focussed,” he said. “There is outfield and runs could be scored.”

    His hundred two years ago here was made as an opener. “I have found that in the middle order you can’t plan your innings that much,” he said. “The situation in the game tells you how you need to play at that point of time. That I try to do what the game demands of me.”

    READ MORE
  • December 28, 2023 12:07
    South African legend Fanie de Villiers rates Mohammed Azharuddin as one of his best opponents

    South African legend Fanie de Villiers rates Mohammed Azharuddin as one of his best opponents

    Fanie de Villiers has bowled to some of the world’s greatest batters of all time – including Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara. Who earned the most respect from him?

  • December 28, 2023 11:57
    Day 2 Report

    The sun barely made an appearance on Wednesday. That didn’t matter as two sparkling hundreds lit up the second day of the first Test at the SuperSport Park.

    If K.L. Rahul (101, 137b, 14x4, 4x6) helped India post a decent total – it looked more than that in the first half of the day – Dean Elgar (140 batting, 211b, 23x4) ensured South Africa had its nose in front. The host was 256 for five at stumps, with a lead of 11.

    READ MORE

Related Topics

India /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SA Live Score, First Test Day 3: Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen continue for South Africa; India eyes early wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia Live Score 1st ODI: Brown removes Shafali early; Mandhana not in playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs South Africa Highlights, First Test: SA lead by 11 runs v IND; Elgar unbeaten on 140; Bad light forces Stumps on Day 2
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 10: Dabang Delhi and Jaipur Pink Panthers play match for the ages in a game of contrasting halves
    Saikat Chakraborty
  5. SA vs IND: “I try to do what the game demands of me” says KL Rahul about his ton in the first innings
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ‘Worth’ the wait? Post-lunch session delayed in Aus vs Pak Test as third umpire gets stuck in lift
    PTI
  2. IND vs SA Live Score, First Test Day 3: Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen continue for South Africa; India eyes early wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs AUS-W: Australia shakes off Test loss against India to shift focus on big picture
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: IND-W vs AUS-W playing XI, fantasy picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. India Women vs Australia Women, 1st ODI LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs AUS?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SA Live Score, First Test Day 3: Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen continue for South Africa; India eyes early wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia Live Score 1st ODI: Brown removes Shafali early; Mandhana not in playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs South Africa Highlights, First Test: SA lead by 11 runs v IND; Elgar unbeaten on 140; Bad light forces Stumps on Day 2
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 10: Dabang Delhi and Jaipur Pink Panthers play match for the ages in a game of contrasting halves
    Saikat Chakraborty
  5. SA vs IND: “I try to do what the game demands of me” says KL Rahul about his ton in the first innings
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment