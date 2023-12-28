IND vs SA Live Score, First Test Day 3: Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen continue for South Africa; India eyes early wickets

- December 28, 2023 13:5372nd over
Siraj continues. The first ball jumps off the surface and raps Elgar on the gloves.
- December 28, 2023 13:50SA 266/5 in 71 overs
Bumrah to Elgar, short of a length outside off, punched to deep point for a single. Short and wide to Jansen, he lets it go. Slower delivery outside off, Jansen dabs it to point.
- December 28, 2023 13:44SA 265/5 in 70 overs
Siraj continues. Jansen gets a single to mid on off the first ball. Elgar mistimes a pull short, no damage done though, gets off strike with a single.
- December 28, 2023 13:40SA 263/5 in 69 overs
Bumrah finds Jansen’s edge but it falls just short of KL Rahul. So close to the first breakthrough for India. After beating Jansen outside off a couple of times, Bumrah strays in line and the batter gets an easy couple to deep fine.
- December 28, 2023 13:35SA 260/5 in 68 overs
Siraj to begin from the other end. Full on off stump, Jansen prods forward and defends. Full again, moves into the right hander, Jansen defends to the leg side and a misfield hands a single.
- December 28, 2023 13:29SA 259/5 in 67 overs
All set for start of play. Bumrah with the first over.
Jansen on strike. Full on the stumps, Jansen drives to mid on. Length ball angled into the batter, stifled appeals but was quite high. On the pads from Bumrah, clipped to deep fine for a single. A couple for Elgar off the last ball.
- December 28, 2023 13:13IND W vs AUS W live!
India wins the toss and opts to bat first against Australia. Follow the live blog in the link below.
- December 28, 2023 12:41KL Rahul’s historic achievement
- December 28, 2023 12:20Maiden Test wicket for Prasidh Krishna
- December 28, 2023 12:16“I try to do what the game demands of me” says KL Rahul
After scoring his second hundred in as many Tests on the challenging wicket of the SuperSport Park, K.L. Rahul said he quite enjoyed it. “I enjoyed playing here and the wicket keeps reminding you to stay focussed,” he said. “There is outfield and runs could be scored.”
His hundred two years ago here was made as an opener. “I have found that in the middle order you can’t plan your innings that much,” he said. “The situation in the game tells you how you need to play at that point of time. That I try to do what the game demands of me.”READ MORE
- December 28, 2023 12:07South African legend Fanie de Villiers rates Mohammed Azharuddin as one of his best opponents
- December 28, 2023 11:57Day 2 Report
The sun barely made an appearance on Wednesday. That didn’t matter as two sparkling hundreds lit up the second day of the first Test at the SuperSport Park.
If K.L. Rahul (101, 137b, 14x4, 4x6) helped India post a decent total – it looked more than that in the first half of the day – Dean Elgar (140 batting, 211b, 23x4) ensured South Africa had its nose in front. The host was 256 for five at stumps, with a lead of 11.READ MORE
