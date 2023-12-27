SA vs IND: KL Rahul becomes second Indian wicketkeeper batter to score Test hundred in South Africa

KL Rahul became the second Indian wicketkeeper batter-- after Rishabh Pant -- to score a hundred in South Africa during India’s first Test at Centurion on Wednesday.
Rahul got to his century with a six over mid wicket against South African pacer Gerald Coetzee.
The 31-year-old batter showed great resilience as he lifted India from 121/6 to a respectable total of 245, by the time he became the last man dismissed.
Rahul stitched valuable partnerships with Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, while farming the majority of the strike. The right-handed batter smashed 14 fours and four sixes in during his knock.
This is also Rahul’s second consecutive century at the Centurion, having crossed the three-figure mark in India’s last series, making him the first visiting batter to score multiple hundreds at the venue.
Pant had achieved the feat early last year, when he scored a ton against the Proteas in Cape Town.
