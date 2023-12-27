MagazineBuy Print

SA vs IND First Test: “I try to do what the game demands of me” says KL Rahul about his ton in the first innings

Batter KL Rahul says the team wasn’t thinking too much about South Africa taking the lead already in the day 2 of India’s first test against the Proteas.

Published : Dec 27, 2023 23:32 IST , CENTURION - 1 MIN READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
India’s batsman KL Rahul kisses his helmet after reaching a century during the second day of the Test match between South Africa and India.
India’s batsman KL Rahul kisses his helmet after reaching a century during the second day of the Test match between South Africa and India. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s batsman KL Rahul kisses his helmet after reaching a century during the second day of the Test match between South Africa and India. | Photo Credit: AP

After scoring his second hundred in as many Tests on the challenging wicket of the SuperSport Park, K.L. Rahul said he quite enjoyed it. “I enjoyed playing here and the wicket keeps reminding you to stay focussed,” he said. “There is outfield and runs could be scored.”

His hundred two years ago here was made as an opener. “I have found that in the middle order you can’t plan your innings that much,” he said. “The situation in the game tells you how you need to play at that point of time. That I try to do what the game demands of me.”

Rahul said the team wasn’t thinking too much about South Africa taking the lead already. “We will focus on the first session on Thursday,” he said. “We will try to bowl them as soon as we can and then will try to put some runs on the board.”

