SA vs IND First Test: “I try to do what the game demands of me” says KL Rahul about his ton in the first innings

After scoring his second hundred in as many Tests on the challenging wicket of the SuperSport Park, K.L. Rahul said he quite enjoyed it. “I enjoyed playing here and the wicket keeps reminding you to stay focussed,” he said. “There is outfield and runs could be scored.”

His hundred two years ago here was made as an opener. “I have found that in the middle order you can’t plan your innings that much,” he said. “The situation in the game tells you how you need to play at that point of time. That I try to do what the game demands of me.”

Rahul said the team wasn’t thinking too much about South Africa taking the lead already. “We will focus on the first session on Thursday,” he said. “We will try to bowl them as soon as we can and then will try to put some runs on the board.”