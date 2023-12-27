MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SA vs IND, 1st Test: Elgar’s defiant hundred pulls South Africa ahead of India on Day 2

Stand-in skipper Dean Elgar was at his elegant best as he cracked 23 fours in his unbeaten knock of 140, to help South Africa take a 11-run lead against Indian at the end of Day Two of the first Test.

Published : Dec 27, 2023 21:51 IST , CENTURION - 3 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
South Africa’s batter Dean Elgar celebrates his century during the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa.
South Africa’s batter Dean Elgar celebrates his century during the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

South Africa’s batter Dean Elgar celebrates his century during the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa. | Photo Credit: PTI

The sun barely made an appearance on Wednesday. That didn’t matter as two sparkling hundreds lit up the second day of the first Test at the SuperSport Park.

If K.L. Rahul (101, 137b, 14x4, 4x6) helped India post a decent total – it looked more than that in the first half of the day – Dean Elgar (140 batting, 211b, 23x4) ensured South Africa had its nose in front. The host was 256 for five at stumps, with a lead of 11.

Earlier, the players were greeted by the sight of covers on the ground, but cricket got underway with a delay of just 25 minutes. India, which resumed at 208 for eight, needed Rahul to extend his stay at the challenging wicket. He did that in some style.

ALSO READ | South African legend Fanie de Villiers rates Mohammed Azharuddin as one of his best opponents

His partner Mohammed Siraj hung on for a while, a bit like what Pat Cummins has been doing of late. Their ninth wicket stand was worth 47 when the seamer – his contribution was five runs -- was caught behind off Gerald Coetzee.

Rahul now needed some help from his Karnataka teammate and debutant Prasidh Krishna to complete his hundred. He obliged, as the duo took a quick bye, which brought Rahul back on strike against Coetzee.

Off the last ball of the over, he reached his hundred swinging the young quick over mid-wicket for a six. This ground seems to be for Rahul what Lord’s was to Dilip Vengsarkar; it is his second hundred in as many Tests in Centurion.

And it ought to be one of the best knocks of his career. On a difficult pitch, in tough conditions, against a menacing Kagiso Rabada, backed by three other pacers, and with the Indian innings in bad shape, he played brilliantly.

He defended solidly, picked the right balls to hit, and he hit it with admirable control. Two years ago, his century had come as the opener, and now he is the middle-order, wicketkeeper batter, showcasing his versatility.

Rahul’s flair and fluency may not have surprised anyone. But Elgar’s urgency to score and the frequency of fluent drives did surprise quite a few.

HIGHLIGHTS - INDIA vs SOUTH AFRICA

The opener has announced that he would be retiring from international cricket at the end of the series. The way the 36-year-old batted told that there was some cricket still left in him. He should be particularly glad that he could finally score a Test hundred at his home ground.

He wasn’t the only Proteas batter who put on a display of attractive strokeplay. Debutant David Bedingham (56, 87b, 7x4, 2x6) batted beautifully too. He has had to wait for 86 First Class matches before getting this opportunity.

Bedingham’s innings suggested he could have been considered earlier. He looked confident and was at ease, as he and Elgar put on 131 runs for the fourth wicket.

Siraj had provided an early breakthrough for India, making Aiden Markram edge a delivery that moved away late. Then Jasprit Bumrah had Tony de Zorzi, fresh from his success in the ODI series, caught at slip, and Keegan Peterson playing on. The joy proved short-lived for India.

Related Topics

Dean Elgar /

South Africa /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MBSG 0-1 KBFC highlights, ISL 2023-24: Diamantakos goal enough as Kerala Blasters edges win against Mohun Bagan SG
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters clinches narrow win against Mohun Bagan Super Giant
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. South African legend Fanie de Villiers rates Mohammed Azharuddin as one of his best opponents
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Lack of cover means players unlikely to leave Arsenal in January - Arteta
    Reuters
  5. Ultimate Kho Kho 2: Odisha defeats Mumbai to reach top spot, Telugu Yoddhas dominates against Rajasthan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. SA vs IND, 1st Test: Elgar’s defiant hundred pulls South Africa ahead of India on Day 2
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. South African legend Fanie de Villiers rates Mohammed Azharuddin as one of his best opponents
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. NZ vs BAN, 1st T20: Bangladesh rides on brilliant bowling to claim historic victory over New Zealand
    AFP
  4. SA vs IND: KL Rahul becomes second Indian wicketkeeper batter to score Test hundred in South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs PAK: Cummins leads Australia fightback after Pakistan takes early honours
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MBSG 0-1 KBFC highlights, ISL 2023-24: Diamantakos goal enough as Kerala Blasters edges win against Mohun Bagan SG
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters clinches narrow win against Mohun Bagan Super Giant
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. South African legend Fanie de Villiers rates Mohammed Azharuddin as one of his best opponents
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Lack of cover means players unlikely to leave Arsenal in January - Arteta
    Reuters
  5. Ultimate Kho Kho 2: Odisha defeats Mumbai to reach top spot, Telugu Yoddhas dominates against Rajasthan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment