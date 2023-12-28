MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

India vs Australia Live Score 1st ODI: Brown removes Shafali early; Mandhana not in playing XI

India Women vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Catch the commentary and updates from the first ODI between IND-W and AUS-W being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Updated : Dec 28, 2023 13:56 IST

Team Sportstar
Yastika Bhatia of India in action.
Yastika Bhatia of India in action. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
lightbox-info

Yastika Bhatia of India in action. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI match being played att the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

  • December 28, 2023 13:55
    IND in 6 overs

    Ghosh faces Schutt. Ghosh finds her flick get an outside edge and run away between point and cover, two runs taken.

  • December 28, 2023 13:50
    4
    IND 23/1 in 5 overs.

    Brown to Ghosh. A wide down leg off the second delivery. FOUR! Richa cracks it through point on the third. Edged and over the second slip fielder, one run for Ghosh. Six runs in the over.

  • December 28, 2023 13:48
    4
    IND 17/1 in 4 overs

    Schutt to Yastika. FOUR off the final delivery. Overpitched from Schutt and Yastika again taps it straight to beat the mid on fielder. 

  • December 28, 2023 13:42
    B
    IND 13/1 in 3 overs

    Brown to Shafali, starts the over with a dot delivery. BOWLED! Shafali is gone. Pitches at a length and nips in to breach Shafali’s defence. 

    Shafali Verma b Brown 1 (5)

    Richa Ghosh walks in. A bouncer to greet the new batter but she sends it too high, given a wide. Beats the outside edge on the next delivery. Richa tries to slash at the final delivery but misses.

  • December 28, 2023 13:42
    JUST IN

    Smriti Mandhana is unwell and hence was not available for selection for the first India-Australia ODI.

  • December 28, 2023 13:37
    4
    IND 12/0 in 2 overs

    Megan Schutt from the opposite end. Yastika on strike. Schutt too starts with a no ball. No run off the free hit. Two back-to-back drives for Yastika but she cannot breach the infield. FOUR! A gentle push down the mid off region from Yastika.

  • December 28, 2023 13:33
    IND 7/0 in 1 over

    Darcie Brrown to Yastika, 2nb. Short and wide, and Yastika cuts. It is a no ball too so a FREE HIT coming up. Yastika’s ramp shot on the full delivery down the on side is only parried onto the stumps. Another cut shot on the third delivery, gets a single to third man. The second no ball of the over. Shafali makes room and clobbers on the off side but can only get a single. Yastika gets an inside edge down to fine leg and picks a single.

  • December 28, 2023 13:31
    The national anthems done

    It’s time for the first over. It will be Yastika Bhatia and Shafali Verma to start the innings for India.

  • December 28, 2023 13:22
    India-W vs Australia-W ODI H2H in India

    Played: 21

    India Women won: 4

    Australia Women won: 17

    Last Result: Australia Women won by 97 runs (Vadodra 2018)

  • December 28, 2023 13:18
    No Mandhana

    So the big news from the game is Smriti Mandhana is not in the Indian 11 for the game.

  • December 28, 2023 13:17
    How the pitch looks

    “Green patches in the middle but around the crease, shaved bare,” says Lavanya.

  • December 28, 2023 13:14
    IND-W vs AUS-W - Lineups

    India Women: Harmanpeet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrirgues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Saika Ishaque.

    Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c/wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlua McGrath. Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

  • December 28, 2023 13:09
    A debutant for India today

    “Debuts for Saika,” pings Lavanya.

  • December 28, 2023 13:05
    TOSS - INDIA

    India wins the toss and opts to bat.

  • December 28, 2023 13:02
    IND-W vs AUS-W - Squads for ODI series

    India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh, Harleen Deol, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Amanjot Kaur, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap and Saika Ishaque

    Australia Women: Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Heather Graham, Phoebe Litchfield and Darcie Brown

  • December 28, 2023 13:00
    Our correspondent from the ground
  • December 28, 2023 12:58
    Match Preview

    IND-W vs AUS-W, 1st ODI: India aims to find right balance against Australia with World Cup in mind

    IND-W vs AUS-W, 1st ODI: Starting Thursday, India takes on arch-rival Australia in a three-match ODI series at the Wankhede Stadium, with balance being the primary goal pencilled onto their vision board.

  • December 28, 2023 12:57
    IND-W vs AUS-W Head to Head Record

    Played: 50

    India Women won: 10

    Australia Women won: 40

    Last Result: Australia Women won by 6 wickets (Auckland 2022)

  • December 28, 2023 12:52
    IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Prediction

    Wicket-keepers: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy

    Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Ellyse Perry

    All-rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner

    Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh Thakur, Alana King

    Team composition: IND 4-7 AUS | Credits Left: 6

  • December 28, 2023 12:31
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema in India.

Related Topics

India Women /

Australia Women

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score 1st ODI: Brown removes Shafali early; Mandhana not in playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs South Africa Highlights, First Test: SA lead by 11 runs v IND; Elgar unbeaten on 140; Bad light forces Stumps on Day 2
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs SA Live Score, First Test Day 3: Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen continue for South Africa; India eyes early wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 10: Dabang Delhi and Jaipur Pink Panthers play match for the ages in a game of contrasting halves
    Saikat Chakraborty
  5. SA vs IND: “I try to do what the game demands of me” says KL Rahul about his ton in the first innings
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. India vs Australia Live Score 1st ODI: Brown removes Shafali early; Mandhana not in playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head Record in ODIs: IND vs AUS stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs AUS-W, 1st ODI: India aims to find right balance against Australia with World Cup in mind
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. The Healy-Harmanpreet polarisation - an era-defining rivalry in the making?
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. India announces squads for women’s ODI, T20 series against Australia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score 1st ODI: Brown removes Shafali early; Mandhana not in playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs South Africa Highlights, First Test: SA lead by 11 runs v IND; Elgar unbeaten on 140; Bad light forces Stumps on Day 2
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs SA Live Score, First Test Day 3: Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen continue for South Africa; India eyes early wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 10: Dabang Delhi and Jaipur Pink Panthers play match for the ages in a game of contrasting halves
    Saikat Chakraborty
  5. SA vs IND: “I try to do what the game demands of me” says KL Rahul about his ton in the first innings
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment