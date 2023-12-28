India vs Australia Live Score 1st ODI: Brown removes Shafali early; Mandhana not in playing XI

Key Updates
- December 28, 2023 13:55IND in 6 overs
Ghosh faces Schutt. Ghosh finds her flick get an outside edge and run away between point and cover, two runs taken.
- December 28, 2023 13:504IND 23/1 in 5 overs.
Brown to Ghosh. A wide down leg off the second delivery. FOUR! Richa cracks it through point on the third. Edged and over the second slip fielder, one run for Ghosh. Six runs in the over.
- December 28, 2023 13:484IND 17/1 in 4 overs
Schutt to Yastika. FOUR off the final delivery. Overpitched from Schutt and Yastika again taps it straight to beat the mid on fielder.
- December 28, 2023 13:42BIND 13/1 in 3 overs
Brown to Shafali, starts the over with a dot delivery. BOWLED! Shafali is gone. Pitches at a length and nips in to breach Shafali’s defence.
Shafali Verma b Brown 1 (5)
Richa Ghosh walks in. A bouncer to greet the new batter but she sends it too high, given a wide. Beats the outside edge on the next delivery. Richa tries to slash at the final delivery but misses.
- December 28, 2023 13:42JUST IN
Smriti Mandhana is unwell and hence was not available for selection for the first India-Australia ODI.
- December 28, 2023 13:374IND 12/0 in 2 overs
Megan Schutt from the opposite end. Yastika on strike. Schutt too starts with a no ball. No run off the free hit. Two back-to-back drives for Yastika but she cannot breach the infield. FOUR! A gentle push down the mid off region from Yastika.
- December 28, 2023 13:33IND 7/0 in 1 over
Darcie Brrown to Yastika, 2nb. Short and wide, and Yastika cuts. It is a no ball too so a FREE HIT coming up. Yastika’s ramp shot on the full delivery down the on side is only parried onto the stumps. Another cut shot on the third delivery, gets a single to third man. The second no ball of the over. Shafali makes room and clobbers on the off side but can only get a single. Yastika gets an inside edge down to fine leg and picks a single.
- December 28, 2023 13:31The national anthems done
It’s time for the first over. It will be Yastika Bhatia and Shafali Verma to start the innings for India.
- December 28, 2023 13:22India-W vs Australia-W ODI H2H in India
Played: 21
India Women won: 4
Australia Women won: 17
Last Result: Australia Women won by 97 runs (Vadodra 2018)
- December 28, 2023 13:18No Mandhana
So the big news from the game is Smriti Mandhana is not in the Indian 11 for the game.
- December 28, 2023 13:17How the pitch looks
“Green patches in the middle but around the crease, shaved bare,” says Lavanya.
- December 28, 2023 13:14IND-W vs AUS-W - Lineups
India Women: Harmanpeet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrirgues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Saika Ishaque.
Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c/wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlua McGrath. Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.
- December 28, 2023 13:09A debutant for India today
“Debuts for Saika,” pings Lavanya.
- December 28, 2023 13:05TOSS - INDIA
India wins the toss and opts to bat.
- December 28, 2023 13:02IND-W vs AUS-W - Squads for ODI series
India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh, Harleen Deol, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Amanjot Kaur, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap and Saika Ishaque
Australia Women: Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Heather Graham, Phoebe Litchfield and Darcie Brown
- December 28, 2023 13:00Our correspondent from the ground
- December 28, 2023 12:58Match Preview
IND-W vs AUS-W, 1st ODI: India aims to find right balance against Australia with World Cup in mind
IND-W vs AUS-W, 1st ODI: Starting Thursday, India takes on arch-rival Australia in a three-match ODI series at the Wankhede Stadium, with balance being the primary goal pencilled onto their vision board.
- December 28, 2023 12:57IND-W vs AUS-W Head to Head Record
Played: 50
India Women won: 10
Australia Women won: 40
Last Result: Australia Women won by 6 wickets (Auckland 2022)
- December 28, 2023 12:52IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-keepers: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy
Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Ellyse Perry
All-rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner
Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh Thakur, Alana King
Team composition: IND 4-7 AUS | Credits Left: 6
- December 28, 2023 12:31LIVE STREAMING INFO
The India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema in India.
