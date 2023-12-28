India vs Australia Live Score 1st ODI: Brown removes Shafali early; Mandhana not in playing XI

IND 13/1 in 3 overs

Brown to Shafali, starts the over with a dot delivery. BOWLED! Shafali is gone. Pitches at a length and nips in to breach Shafali’s defence.

Shafali Verma b Brown 1 (5)

Richa Ghosh walks in. A bouncer to greet the new batter but she sends it too high, given a wide. Beats the outside edge on the next delivery. Richa tries to slash at the final delivery but misses.