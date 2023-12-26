SA vs IND, 1st Test: Rahul is turning out to be crisis man for us, says India batting coach Vikram Rathour

If India wasn’t blown away by Kagiso Rabada & co. on the opening day of the first Test here, much of the credit goes to KL Rahul, who played a remarkable innings.

India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour, not surprisingly, was profuse in his praise of Rahul’s knock (70*). “Rahul is turning out to be man of crisis for us,” Rathour said. “In tough situations, he is the guy who handles it well for us. He was clear with his game plans, defended the right balls and attacked the right ones.”

ALSO READ | SA vs IND, 1st Test: Rahul’s battling fifty keeps India afloat against South Africa after Rabada fifer

Rathour said batting was always going to be challenging. “The weather was an issue,” he said. “The wicket was under cover for a day or more than that. It was always going to be challenging as batting group. We would have loved to have couple of more wickets in hand. But we have done reasonably well.”