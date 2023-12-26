MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

SA vs IND, 1st Test: Rahul is turning out to be crisis man for us, says India batting coach Vikram Rathour

India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour, not surprisingly, was profuse in his praise of Rahul’s knock (70*).

Published : Dec 26, 2023 23:03 IST , CENTURION

P. K. Ajith Kumar
FILE PHOTO: India’s head coach Rahul Dravid (R) with batting coach Vikram Rathour.
FILE PHOTO: India's head coach Rahul Dravid (R) with batting coach Vikram Rathour. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s head coach Rahul Dravid (R) with batting coach Vikram Rathour. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu

If India wasn’t blown away by Kagiso Rabada & co. on the opening day of the first Test here, much of the credit goes to KL Rahul, who played a remarkable innings.

India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour, not surprisingly, was profuse in his praise of Rahul’s knock (70*). “Rahul is turning out to be man of crisis for us,” Rathour said. “In tough situations, he is the guy who handles it well for us. He was clear with his game plans, defended the right balls and attacked the right ones.”

ALSO READ | SA vs IND, 1st Test: Rahul’s battling fifty keeps India afloat against South Africa after Rabada fifer

Rathour said batting was always going to be challenging. “The weather was an issue,” he said. “The wicket was under cover for a day or more than that. It was always going to be challenging as batting group. We would have loved to have couple of more wickets in hand. But we have done reasonably well.”

Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
