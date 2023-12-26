MagazineBuy Print

SA vs IND, 1st Test: Rahul’s battling fifty keeps India afloat against South Africa after Rabada fifer

KL Rahul kept India afloat with a battling fifty, after South African pace Kagiso Rabada wrecked havoc with a fifer as the visiting side ended a rain-interrupted first day of the Boxing Day Test on 208/8.

Published : Dec 26, 2023 20:45 IST , CENTURION - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
India’s KL Rahul during the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa.
India’s KL Rahul during the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa. | Photo Credit: ATUL YADAV/PTI
infoIcon

India’s KL Rahul during the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa. | Photo Credit: ATUL YADAV/PTI

K.L. Rahul’s valiant half-century (70 n.o., 105b, 10x4, 2x6) averted a collapse and anchored India to 208 for eight against a South Africa pace attack spearheaded by Kagiso Rabada on the rain-curtailed day one of the first Test at the SuperSport Park here on Tuesday.

Rahul combined with Shardul Thakur for 43 valuable runs and salvaged India from 121 for six.

HIGHLIGHTS - SOUTH AFRICA vs INDIA 1st TEST

After being asked to bat, India’s openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma looked prepared to play the waiting game. However, Rohit departed in the fifth over after his pull shot off Rabada was caught by Nandre Burger at fine leg.

Rabada missed the white-ball leg of India’s tour because of a heel injury, but showed no signs of rust as he took the new ball and settled into a neat line.

The day got even better for Burger as he induced an outside edge from Jaiswal, who had shown glimpses of his ability to play pleasing strokes during his 37-ball stay, and then had Shubman Gill caught-behind.

Virat Kohli (38, 64b, 5x4) and Shreyas Iyer (31, 50b, 3x4, 1x6) made the most of their reprieves and put on 68 for the fourth wicket. Rabada returned and accounted for both of them, cleaning up Iyer with a ball that nipped back sharply and castled him before getting Kohli caught-behind with an outswinger.

The right-arm quick prised out R. Ashwin and Shardul to complete a well-deserved fifer before rain forced early close of play.

