MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

SA vs IND Live Score, First Test: South Africa wins toss, opts to bowl; Rabada removes Rohit early; Gill joins Jaiswal

SA vs IND, Live Score: Catch the live scores, commentary and highlights from the first Test between India and South Africa at Centurion.

Updated : Dec 26, 2023 14:43 IST

Team Sportstar
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (L) celebrates after the dismissal of India's Rohit Sharma (unseen) during the first day of the first cricket Test match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (L) celebrates after the dismissal of India's Rohit Sharma (unseen) during the first day of the first cricket Test match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (L) celebrates after the dismissal of India's Rohit Sharma (unseen) during the first day of the first cricket Test match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to the live coverage of the first Test between India and South Africa at Centurion.

  • December 26, 2023 14:43
    10th over

    Wicket!! Burger brings the ball in with wobble seam, setting up Jaiswal, before getting a full one to move away. Jaiswal goes for the drive and edges it to the keeper. First test wicket for Burger.

    Jaiswal c Verreynne b Nandre Burger 17(37)

  • December 26, 2023 14:34
    IND 21/1 in 8 overs

    First change in bowling as Nandre Burger comes into the attack. Four! Slightly short, Jaiswal bends his back and punches it uppishly through the off side for a boundary. 

  • December 26, 2023 14:28
    IND 17/1 in 6 overs

    Four!! Jaiswal gets a boundary through the slips off the last ball of the over. Jansen still unable to strike the perfect lines. 

  • December 26, 2023 14:19
    IND 13/1 in 5 overs

    Rabada goes full, finds a lot of movement as Rohit is beaten on the outside edge. Wicket!! A short ball and Rohit perishes. Went for the attempted swivel pull and finds deep fine leg to perfection.

    Rohit c Nandre Burger b Rabada 5(14)

  • December 26, 2023 14:18
    IND 13/0 in 4 overs

    Jansen struggling to get his line right, quite a way outside off stump. Four!! Too full outside off, Jaiswal drives it through the covers for a boundary.

  • December 26, 2023 14:12
    IND 9/0 in 3 overs

    Four!! Slightly short and wide from Rabada, Rohit stands up and punches it through the off-side for a boundary. Appeals for LBW, Umpire says no. Looks like it was going down leg. Jagged back in quite a bit that one.

  • December 26, 2023 14:07
    IND 5/0 in 2 overs

    Jansen from the other end. Full moving into the right hander, Rohit jams his bat down to defend. Jansen gets one to bounce from a length, Rohit defends awkwardly and the ball trickles past short leg for a single.

  • December 26, 2023 14:02
    IND 4/0 in 1 over

    Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal walk down the never-ending Centurion staircase. Overcast conditions will make batting quite difficult in the early hours of play.

    Rabada with the new cherry. Jaiswal to face. On a length just outside off, Jaiswal opts to leave. More bounce in the following delivery as Jaiswal shoulders arms. Rabada goes fuller and gets some movement. Four!! Half volley on the pads to finish the over and Jaiswal tucks it to the leg side boundary.

  • December 26, 2023 13:52
    Teams

    India - Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

    South Africa - Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger

  • December 26, 2023 13:49
    India playing XI update

    Ravindra Jadeja misses out due to upper back spasms. R. Ashwin and Shardul Thakur will be the all-rounders for India. 

  • December 26, 2023 13:46
    Toss Update!

    Bavuma wins the toss and South Africa will bowl first. 

  • December 26, 2023 13:34
    Praisdh Krishna to debut

    Prasidh Krishna to make his Test debut for India. He is handed the cap in the team huddle amidst applause from his teammates. 

  • December 26, 2023 13:17
    India in Boxing Day Tests

    India in Boxing Day Tests: Results, win/loss record, best performances ahead of IND vs SA 1st Test

    India is unbeaten in Boxing Day Tests since 2014 when it drew against Australia. Check the side’s overall record in the festive fixture ahead of IND vs SA in Centurion.

  • December 26, 2023 13:05
    Boxing Day Test History

    Boxing Day Test: History, team records, fun facts and more

    Australia will play Pakistan at the MCG in Melbourne, while South Africa will take on India at the SuperSport Park in Centurion in this year’s Boxing Day Tests.

  • December 26, 2023 12:55
    Weather Forecast - Centurion

    centurion weather day 1.png

    Credit - BBC Weather

  • December 26, 2023 12:45
    Toss delayed!
  • December 26, 2023 12:33
    IND VS SA HEAD-TO-HEAD IN TESTS

    Matches played: 42

    India won: 15

    South Africa won: 17

    Draws: 10

    Last result: South Africa won by seven wickets (2022; Cape Town)

  • December 26, 2023 12:24
    Rohit Sharma chasing history

    IND vs SA: Want to achieve what no Indian team has achieved in South Africa, says Rohit Sharma

    KL Rahul is expected to keep wickets in the first Test but the skipper said it will be up to the wicketkeeper-batter to decide how long he wants to don the gloves in the five-day format.

  • December 26, 2023 12:16
    Where can we watch the first Test between South Africa and India?

    The first Test between South Africa and India will be telecast on the Star Sports network. The match can also be live streamed via the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

  • December 26, 2023 11:59
    THE SQUADS

    INDIA

    Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Srikar Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mukesh Kumar

    SOUTH AFRICA

    Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Wiaan Mulder, Nandre Burger, Tristan Stubbs

  • December 26, 2023 11:57
    PREVIEW

    No Indian team has won a Test series in South Africa and Rohit Sharma’s men will be looking to conquer this final frontier as the first out the two Tests gets underway at the SuperSport Park here from Tuesday.

    To begin their challenge, they need the weather to allow play. It rained heavily on the eve of the match and the forecast isn’t very encouraging for the Boxing Day either.

    The last time India played a Test match here, two years ago, it secured a convincing 113-run victory. Many of the players from that side are missing in this squad, though, including Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. This is the first time in over a decade that India is playing an away Test without either of the red-ball specialists. 

    READ MORE

Related Topics

India /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs IND Live Score, First Test: South Africa wins toss, opts to bowl; Rabada removes Rohit early; Gill joins Jaiswal
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 2023: No pain no gain, says Dabang Delhi’s ‘Naveen Express’ as he leads team to win despite finger dislocation
    Saikat Chakraborty
  3. AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Labuschagne leads fightback as Australia frustrates Pakistan on opening day
    AFP
  4. Hockey India names 34 probables for women’s national camp
    PTI
  5. SA vs IND head-to-head record in Test: South Africa vs India overall stats; most runs and wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Labuschagne leads fightback as Australia frustrates Pakistan on opening day
    AFP
  2. SA vs IND Live Score, First Test: South Africa wins toss, opts to bowl; Rabada removes Rohit early; Gill joins Jaiswal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. India continues its quest for first Test series win in historic South Africa
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. SA vs IND Dream11 prediction, first Test: Playing XI info, squads, fantasy team for India vs South Africa Test match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs IND Live Score, First Test: South Africa wins toss, opts to bowl; Rabada removes Rohit early; Gill joins Jaiswal
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 2023: No pain no gain, says Dabang Delhi’s ‘Naveen Express’ as he leads team to win despite finger dislocation
    Saikat Chakraborty
  3. AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Labuschagne leads fightback as Australia frustrates Pakistan on opening day
    AFP
  4. Hockey India names 34 probables for women’s national camp
    PTI
  5. SA vs IND head-to-head record in Test: South Africa vs India overall stats; most runs and wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment