SA vs IND Live Score, First Test: South Africa wins toss, opts to bowl; Rabada removes Rohit early; Gill joins Jaiswal

IND 4/0 in 1 over

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal walk down the never-ending Centurion staircase. Overcast conditions will make batting quite difficult in the early hours of play.

Rabada with the new cherry. Jaiswal to face. On a length just outside off, Jaiswal opts to leave. More bounce in the following delivery as Jaiswal shoulders arms. Rabada goes fuller and gets some movement. Four!! Half volley on the pads to finish the over and Jaiswal tucks it to the leg side boundary.