SA vs IND Live Score, First Test: South Africa wins toss, opts to bowl; Rabada removes Rohit early; Gill joins Jaiswal

- December 26, 2023 14:4310th over
Wicket!! Burger brings the ball in with wobble seam, setting up Jaiswal, before getting a full one to move away. Jaiswal goes for the drive and edges it to the keeper. First test wicket for Burger.
Jaiswal c Verreynne b Nandre Burger 17(37)
- December 26, 2023 14:34IND 21/1 in 8 overs
First change in bowling as Nandre Burger comes into the attack. Four! Slightly short, Jaiswal bends his back and punches it uppishly through the off side for a boundary.
- December 26, 2023 14:28IND 17/1 in 6 overs
Four!! Jaiswal gets a boundary through the slips off the last ball of the over. Jansen still unable to strike the perfect lines.
- December 26, 2023 14:19IND 13/1 in 5 overs
Rabada goes full, finds a lot of movement as Rohit is beaten on the outside edge. Wicket!! A short ball and Rohit perishes. Went for the attempted swivel pull and finds deep fine leg to perfection.
Rohit c Nandre Burger b Rabada 5(14)
- December 26, 2023 14:18IND 13/0 in 4 overs
Jansen struggling to get his line right, quite a way outside off stump. Four!! Too full outside off, Jaiswal drives it through the covers for a boundary.
- December 26, 2023 14:12IND 9/0 in 3 overs
Four!! Slightly short and wide from Rabada, Rohit stands up and punches it through the off-side for a boundary. Appeals for LBW, Umpire says no. Looks like it was going down leg. Jagged back in quite a bit that one.
- December 26, 2023 14:07IND 5/0 in 2 overs
Jansen from the other end. Full moving into the right hander, Rohit jams his bat down to defend. Jansen gets one to bounce from a length, Rohit defends awkwardly and the ball trickles past short leg for a single.
- December 26, 2023 14:02IND 4/0 in 1 over
Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal walk down the never-ending Centurion staircase. Overcast conditions will make batting quite difficult in the early hours of play.
Rabada with the new cherry. Jaiswal to face. On a length just outside off, Jaiswal opts to leave. More bounce in the following delivery as Jaiswal shoulders arms. Rabada goes fuller and gets some movement. Four!! Half volley on the pads to finish the over and Jaiswal tucks it to the leg side boundary.
- December 26, 2023 13:52Teams
India - Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
South Africa - Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger
- December 26, 2023 13:49India playing XI update
Ravindra Jadeja misses out due to upper back spasms. R. Ashwin and Shardul Thakur will be the all-rounders for India.
- December 26, 2023 13:46Toss Update!
Bavuma wins the toss and South Africa will bowl first.
- December 26, 2023 13:34Praisdh Krishna to debut
Prasidh Krishna to make his Test debut for India. He is handed the cap in the team huddle amidst applause from his teammates.
- December 26, 2023 13:17India in Boxing Day Tests
- December 26, 2023 12:55Weather Forecast - Centurion
- December 26, 2023 12:45Toss delayed!
- December 26, 2023 12:33IND VS SA HEAD-TO-HEAD IN TESTS
Matches played: 42
India won: 15
South Africa won: 17
Draws: 10
Last result: South Africa won by seven wickets (2022; Cape Town)
- December 26, 2023 12:24Rohit Sharma chasing history
- December 26, 2023 12:16Where can we watch the first Test between South Africa and India?
The first Test between South Africa and India will be telecast on the Star Sports network. The match can also be live streamed via the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- December 26, 2023 11:59THE SQUADS
INDIA
Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Srikar Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mukesh Kumar
SOUTH AFRICA
Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Wiaan Mulder, Nandre Burger, Tristan Stubbs
- December 26, 2023 11:57PREVIEW
No Indian team has won a Test series in South Africa and Rohit Sharma’s men will be looking to conquer this final frontier as the first out the two Tests gets underway at the SuperSport Park here from Tuesday.
To begin their challenge, they need the weather to allow play. It rained heavily on the eve of the match and the forecast isn’t very encouraging for the Boxing Day either.
The last time India played a Test match here, two years ago, it secured a convincing 113-run victory. Many of the players from that side are missing in this squad, though, including Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. This is the first time in over a decade that India is playing an away Test without either of the red-ball specialists.READ MORE
