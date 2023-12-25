Boxing Day Test: History, team records, fun facts and more

Here’s an overview of all you need to know about Boxing Day Test matches.

Boxing Day in sports commemorates the return of action to the pitch on the first day after Christmas. Every year, December 26 is referred to as ‘Boxing Day’ in all sports around the world.

Boxing Day Tests are a traditional and significant part of international cricket, particularly in countries like Australia and South Africa.

Although there is no concrete evidence, it is widely assumed that the ‘Boxing Day’ name came from the tradition of wealthy families preparing boxes filled with gifts and presents for the poor as a ‘thank you’ gesture for working on Christmas.

TRADITION

Boxing Day refers to the day after Christmas Day, December 26th. The tradition of playing cricket on Boxing Day dates back to the late 19th century.

A Sheffield Shield match between Victoria and New South Wales at the Melbourne Cricket Ground over the Christmas period in 1865 is regarded as the origin of Boxing Day matches in Australia.

FILE PHOTO: Crowd enjoying the Boxing Day test match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

HISTORICAL AND CULTURAL SIGNIFICANCE

Boxing Day Tests frequently draw large crowds, making them a significant revenue generator for cricket boards as well as a festive occasion for fans.

During Boxing Day Tests, the festive season, combined with summer weather in the southern hemisphere, creates a unique and lively atmosphere.

The Boxing Day Test has become a cultural institution in cricket-playing nations, with families and friends often attending the matches as part of their holiday traditions.

PRIMARY PARTICIPATING COUNTRIES

Australia and South Africa are the primary countries where Boxing Day Test matches are held.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia and SuperSport Park in Centurion, South Africa, are well-known venues for Boxing Day Tests.

The MCG has been hosting Boxing Day Tests since 1950. It is one of the most iconic and largest cricket stadiums globally, with a capacity of over 100,000 spectators.

STATS

The second Ashes Test between Australia and England in 1950-51 was the first official “Boxing Day Test.” Australia won the Test by 28 runs and the five-match series by a score of 4-1.

Australia has taken part in 47 Boxing Day Tests. It has 28 wins, 10 losses, and nine draws.

England is the second most successful team in the Boxing Day Tests against Australia, with four wins. India, West Indies and South Africa have two wins each.

Australia will play Pakistan at the MCG in Melbourne, while South Africa will take on India at the SuperSport Park in Centurion in this year’s Boxing Day Tests.