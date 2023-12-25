India announces squads for women’s ODI, T20 series against Australia

The Women’s Selection Committee announced India’s squads for the upcoming limited overs series against Australia on Monday.

The three-match ODI series will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai and will kickstart on December 28, 2023. The next two ODIs will be played on December 30 and January 02, 2024 respectively.

The action will then shift to DY Patil, Navi Mumbai which will host the three T20Is on January 05 January 07 and January 09 respectively.

The women in blue registered an eight-wicket win on Saturday to clinch their first-ever Test win against Australia.

ODI Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol

T20I Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani