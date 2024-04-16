MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs BAN-W: Bangladesh women’s team includes 15-year-old Habiba Islam Pinky in squad for T20I series against India

The young pacer has already featured in U19 cricket for Bangladesh earlier this year when she was part of the tri-series that also involved Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Published : Apr 16, 2024 21:01 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Nigar Sultana Joty will lead captain Bangladesh in the five-match series, with Nahida Akter acting as the vice-captain.
FILE PHOTO: Nigar Sultana Joty will lead captain Bangladesh in the five-match series, with Nahida Akter acting as the vice-captain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Bangladesh’s 15-year-old pacer Habiba Islam Pinky has been included in the Tigresses squad for a five-match T20I series at home against India.

The young pacer has already featured in U19 cricket for Bangladesh earlier this year when she was part of the tri-series that also involved Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Nigar Sultana Joty will lead captain Bangladesh in the five-match series, with Nahida Akter acting as the vice-captain.

ALSO READ | A maiden India call-up at 33, Asha Shobana hopes her journey will inspire other women cricketers

For India, spinner Asha Sobhana and hard-hitting batter Sajana Sajeevan, who impressed in the recently held Women’s Premier League, earned their maiden call-ups to the Indian team for the five T20s.

With all matches to be played in Sylhet, the series will begin on April 28.

Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Nahida Akter (Vice Captain), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Habiba Islam Pinky.

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sajana Sajeevan, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu.

SCHEDULE:
First T20I – 28 April
Second T20I – 30 April
Third T20I – 2 May
Fourth T20I – 6 May
Fifth T20I – 9 May

