India in Boxing Day Tests: Results, win/loss record, best performances ahead of IND vs SA 1st Test

Check India’s results and best performances in the Boxing Day Test match ahead of IND vs SA in Centurion starting from December 26.

Published : Dec 25, 2023 18:31 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian batsman Virat Kohli (R) celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) next to teammate Ajinkya Rahane during the third day of the Test match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
FILE PHOTO: Indian batsman Virat Kohli (R) celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) next to teammate Ajinkya Rahane during the third day of the Test match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. | Photo Credit: AFP
FILE PHOTO: Indian batsman Virat Kohli (R) celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) next to teammate Ajinkya Rahane during the third day of the Test match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. | Photo Credit: AFP

India will take on South Africa at Centurion in the first of the two Tests from Tuesday in what will be the side’s 18th Boxing Day Test match.

The side has turned its fortunes over the past decade in the festive fixture and is unbeaten since 2014 in Tests starting on December 26. However, before 2014, India had a poor show in Boxing Day Tests.

Here is India’s record in the Boxing Day Tests ahead of Tuesday’s match in Centurion:

India Boxing Day Tests Win/Loss Record
Played: 17
Won: 4
Lost: 10
Drawn: 3
Last Result: Beat South Africa by 113 runs (Centurion, 2021)
India Boxing Day Results
1985 vs Australia - Match Drawn (Melbourne)
1987 vs West Indies - Match Drawn (Eden Gardens)
1991 vs Australia - Lost by 8 wickets (Melbourne)
1992 vs South Africa - Lost by 9 wickets (Gqeberha)
1996 vs South Africa - Lost by 328 runs (Durban)
1998 vs New Zealand - Lost by 4 wickets (Wellington)
1999 vs Australia - Lost by 180 runs (Melbourne)
2003 vs Australia - Lost by 9 wickets (Melbourne)
2006 vs South Africa - Lost by 174 runs (Durban)
2007 vs Australia - Lost by 337 runs (Melbourne)
2009 vs South Africa - Won by 87 runs (Durban)
2011 vs Australia - Lost by 122 runs (Melbourne)
2013 vs South Africa - Lost by 10 wickets (Durban)
2014 vs Australia - Match Drawn (Melbourne)
2018 vs Australia - Won by 137 runs (Melbourne)
2020 vs Australia - Won by 8 wickets (Melbourne)
2021 vs South Africa - Won by 113 runs (Centurion)

Top scores by Indians in Boxing Day Tests

Virender Sehwag - 195(223) - 2003 vs Australia (Melbourne)

Virat Kohli - 169(272) - 2014 vs Australia (Melbourne)

Ajinkya Rahane - 147(171) - 2014 vs Australia (Melbourne)

Best bowling spells by Indians in Boxing Day Tests

Jasprit Bumrah - 6/33 - 2018 vs Australia (Melbourne)

Ravindra Jadeja - 6/138 - 2013 vs South Africa (Durban)

Anil Kumble - 6/176 - 2003 vs Australia (Melbourne)

Related Topics

India /

South Africa

