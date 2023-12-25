India in Boxing Day Tests: Results, win/loss record, best performances ahead of IND vs SA 1st Test

India will take on South Africa at Centurion in the first of the two Tests from Tuesday in what will be the side’s 18th Boxing Day Test match.
The side has turned its fortunes over the past decade in the festive fixture and is unbeaten since 2014 in Tests starting on December 26. However, before 2014, India had a poor show in Boxing Day Tests.
Here is India’s record in the Boxing Day Tests ahead of Tuesday’s match in Centurion:
India Boxing Day Tests Win/Loss Record
India Boxing Day Results
Top scores by Indians in Boxing Day Tests
Virender Sehwag - 195(223) - 2003 vs Australia (Melbourne)
Virat Kohli - 169(272) - 2014 vs Australia (Melbourne)
Ajinkya Rahane - 147(171) - 2014 vs Australia (Melbourne)
Best bowling spells by Indians in Boxing Day Tests
Jasprit Bumrah - 6/33 - 2018 vs Australia (Melbourne)
Ravindra Jadeja - 6/138 - 2013 vs South Africa (Durban)
Anil Kumble - 6/176 - 2003 vs Australia (Melbourne)
