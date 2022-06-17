IND vs SA Live Score, 4th T20: South Africa to bowl first after winning toss; De Kock returns; Rabada misses out

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the fourth T20I between India and South Africa. This is Aneesh Dey taking you through the action as it unfolds at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

6:32 pm- Team news for the match!!

India: Rishabh Pant says that India will field an unchanged team from its last match.

South Africa: Kagiso Rabada, Wayne Parnell, Reeza Hendricks miss out. Marco Jansen , Quinton de Kock, and Lungi Ngidi return.

6:30 pm- TOSS RESULT!!

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma wins the toss again and chooses to bowl.

6:15 pm- What the players said!

"I can't worry about that because I can't bowl as fast as Umran, plain and simple. I've never been an express fast bowler, so my focus has always been on developing skills around my bowling and whatever limitations and advantages I have. No matter how you do it, winning the game for the team is the ultimate goal." - Harshal Patel on not trying to be Umran Malik.



"If he gets faster, great for him. If I get faster, great for me. I don't think we're competing to try and bowl the fastest ball. It's about winning games and contributing." - Anrich Nortje on not trying to outgun Umran Malik.

6:00 pm- Form Guide for both the teams!

India: WLLWW

South Africa: LWWWW

5:30 pm- Predicted XI for both teams!

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

5:15 pm- Head-to-Head record!

In the last five matches between the two teams, South Africa has three wins compared to India's two. In the last match, India beat South Africa by 48 runs.

MATCH PREVIEW

After producing a clinical performance with a 48-run win in Visakhapatnam, India will look to build on the momentum to try and level the series against South Africa in the fourth T20I here at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday.

The home team will take a lot of heart from the fact that its bowlers stepped up to the challenge in the last match with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal finding his mojo.

Chahal’s attacking approach with more focus on his leg-breaks fetched him three wickets in the middle overs and put the brakes on South Africa’s chase before Harshal Patel cleaned up the lower order.

On the batting front, openers Ishan Kisha and Ruturaj Gaikwad gave the perfect start with a 97-run opening wicket stand in 10 overs. But the Men in Blue will also be wary of the fact that they did not finish the innings strongly after scoring only 82 in the second half and almost lost the plot until Hardik Pandya’s heroics.

After a useful cameo in the first match, Rishabh Pant has failed to bring out the fireworks that he is capable of in the last two games and the team will hope the skipper can deliver the goods on Friday.

The pitch in Rajkot has historically been a batting-friendly venue with high scores in the three T20 international matches played here.

Rajkot Stats: Oct 10, 2013: Australia 201/7 in 20 overs lost to India 202/4 in 19.4 overs.

Nov 4, 2017: New Zealand 196/2 in 20 overs beat India 156/7 in 20 overs.

Nov 7, 2019: Bangladesh 153/6 in 20 overs lost to India 154/2 in 15.4 overs.

But as seen in the last match at Visakhapatnam, India wouldn't mind a pitch that is on the slower side where their skilful spinners can tie things down during the middle phase of the innings.

Even as both sides desperately fight to win the ongoing series, they will also be cognizant of the big picture in using these matches to prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup later in the year in Australia.

The hosts have fielded an unchanged playing eleven in the first three matches but could be tempted to test either left-arm pacer Arshadeep Singh or Umran Malik for Avesh Khan who has not picked up a wicket so far.

For South Africa, Quinton de Kock, who missed the last two games to a wrist injury, practised on Thursday though it remains to be seen if he is match-fit yet.

Despite being outplayed in the last match, the visitors will feel confident going into this match as there are no obvious areas of concern.

While the Proteas would want to seal a historic series win here itself, India, facing another must-win game, has shown it has enough firepower to be able to force the series into a decider.

The stage is set for another exciting encounter with the match set to start at 7 p.m.

The teams (from): India: Rishabh Pant (Capt.), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, and Umran Malik. South Africa: Temba Bavuma (Capt.), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Reeza Hendricks, and Tristan Stubbs.

Where and when to watch?