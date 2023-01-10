IND vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs Sri Lanka most runs, wickets, stats

India will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series, starting on Tuesday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The following two ODIs will be played in Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram on January 12 and 15, respectively. The last time the two teams locked horns in the One-day Internationals, Sri Lanka defeated India by three wickets in Colombo to end the series 1-2 in the favour of visiting team.
In head-to-head, India holds a significant advantage over Sri Lanka, having won 36 more games. In one-day internationals, India has faced Sri Lanka 162 times, winning 93 and losing 57. 11 games have ended with no results, while one game has ended in a tie.
INDIA VS SRI LANKA HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ODIs
- ⦿ Matches played: 162
- ⦿ India won: 93
- ⦿ Sri Lanka won: 57
- ⦿ No result: 11
- ⦿ Tied: 1
LAST RESULT
- ⦿ Sri Lanka won by three wickets [Colombo (RPS); July, 2021]
LAST FIVE RESULTS:
- ⦿ IND won - 4
- ⦿ SL won - 1
Both India and Sri Lanka recorded their highest ODI scores against each other on the same day, December 15, 2009, in Rajkot. India defeated Sri Lanka by three runs in an 825-run game.
Sri Lanka has a disappointing record in ODIs in India and will be looking to improve on this tour. It came to India in 2017 for a three-match One-day series, which they lost 1-2 after winning the first game in Dharmasala. In the next game, though, Rohit Sharma guided the men in blue to victory with a double century.
None of the active team members of India and Sri Lanka features in the top five list of most run-getters in matches played between both teams. Sachin leads the chart with 3113 runs scored with an average of 43.84. The next three spots are occupied by three of Sri Lanka’s most prominent cricketers: Sanath Jayasuriya, Kumar Sangakkara, and Mahela Jayawardene, all of whom have scored over 2500 runs. MS Dhoni is the final name on the top five list, having scored 2383 runs in 67 innings for a healthy average of 64.40. Virat Kohli is the only active Indian player in the top 10 list, sitting in the seventh position with 2220 runs.
MOST RUNS IN INDIA VS SRI LANKA ODIs
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
|84
|3113
|43.84
|87.54
|138
|Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)
|89
|2899
|36.23
|96.98
|189
|Kumar Sangakkara (SL)
|76
|2700
|39.70
|81.62
|138*
|Mahela Jayawardene (SL)
|87
|2666
|35.07
|78.15
|128
|MS Dhoni (IND)
|67
|2383
|64.40
|90.09
|183*
MOST WICKETS IN INDIA VS SRI LANKA ODIs
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|Best Bowling
|Muthiah Muralidaran (SL)
|63
|74
|4.28
|31.78
|7/30
|Chaminda Vaas (SL)
|61
|70
|4.66
|31.61
|5/14
|Zaheer Khan (IND)
|48
|66
|4.98
|32.19
|5/42
|Harbhajan Singh (IND)
|47
|61
|4.19
|26.95
|5/56
|Ajit Agarkar (IND)
|25
|49
|4.98
|20.61
|5/44