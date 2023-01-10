IND vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs Sri Lanka most runs, wickets, stats

India will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series, starting on Tuesday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The following two ODIs will be played in Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram on January 12 and 15, respectively. The last time the two teams locked horns in the One-day Internationals, Sri Lanka defeated India by three wickets in Colombo to end the series 1-2 in the favour of visiting team.

In head-to-head, India holds a significant advantage over Sri Lanka, having won 36 more games. In one-day internationals, India has faced Sri Lanka 162 times, winning 93 and losing 57. 11 games have ended with no results, while one game has ended in a tie.

INDIA VS SRI LANKA HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ODIs

⦿ Matches played: 162

Matches played: 162 ⦿ India won: 93

India won: 93 ⦿ Sri Lanka won: 57

Sri Lanka won: 57 ⦿ No result: 11

No result: 11 ⦿ Tied: 1

LAST RESULT

⦿ Sri Lanka won by three wickets [Colombo (RPS); July, 2021]

LAST FIVE RESULTS:

⦿ IND won - 4

IND won - 4 ⦿ SL won - 1

Both India and Sri Lanka recorded their highest ODI scores against each other on the same day, December 15, 2009, in Rajkot. India defeated Sri Lanka by three runs in an 825-run game.

INDIA VS SRI LANKA HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS IND (highest score) vs SL: 414/7 (50) - India won by three runs (Rajkot; December 2009) IND (lowest score) vs SL: 54 all-out (26.3) - Sri Lanka won by 245 runs (Sharjah; October 2000) SL (highest score) vs IND: 411/8 (50) - Sri Lanka lost by three runs (Rajkot; December 2009) SL (lowest score) vs IND: 96 all-out (41.0) - Sri Lanka lost by 10 wickets (Sharjah; April 1984) IND (highest individual score) vs SL: Rohit Sharma 264 (173) (Kolkata; November 2014) IND (best bowling figures) vs SL: Ashish Nehra 6/59 (10) [Colombo (RPS); August 2005] SL (highest individual score) vs IND: Sanath Jayasuriya 189 (161) (Sharjah; October 2000) SL (best bowling figures) vs IND: Muthiah Muralidaran 7/10 (10) (Sharjah; October 2000)

Sri Lanka has a disappointing record in ODIs in India and will be looking to improve on this tour. It came to India in 2017 for a three-match One-day series, which they lost 1-2 after winning the first game in Dharmasala. In the next game, though, Rohit Sharma guided the men in blue to victory with a double century.

INDIA VS SRI LANKA HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ODI IN INDIA Matches played: 51 India won: 36 Sri Lanka won: 12 No result: 3 Last result: India won by eight wickets (Visakhapatnam; December 2017) Last five results: IND won - 4; SL won - 1

None of the active team members of India and Sri Lanka features in the top five list of most run-getters in matches played between both teams. Sachin leads the chart with 3113 runs scored with an average of 43.84. The next three spots are occupied by three of Sri Lanka’s most prominent cricketers: Sanath Jayasuriya, Kumar Sangakkara, and Mahela Jayawardene, all of whom have scored over 2500 runs. MS Dhoni is the final name on the top five list, having scored 2383 runs in 67 innings for a healthy average of 64.40. Virat Kohli is the only active Indian player in the top 10 list, sitting in the seventh position with 2220 runs.

MOST RUNS IN INDIA VS SRI LANKA ODIs

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 84 3113 43.84 87.54 138 Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) 89 2899 36.23 96.98 189 Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 76 2700 39.70 81.62 138* Mahela Jayawardene (SL) 87 2666 35.07 78.15 128 MS Dhoni (IND) 67 2383 64.40 90.09 183*

MOST WICKETS IN INDIA VS SRI LANKA ODIs