IND vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs Sri Lanka most runs, wickets, stats

IND vs SL 1st ODI: Here is a look at the head-to-head numbers in ODIs between India and Sri Lanka ahead of the first ODI in Guwahati.

Team Sportstar
10 January, 2023 08:02 IST
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanka will be determined to improve his team’s ODI record in India when they face India in a three-match One-day International series beginning Tuesday in Guwahati.

India will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series, starting on Tuesday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The following two ODIs will be played in Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram on January 12 and 15, respectively. The last time the two teams locked horns in the One-day Internationals, Sri Lanka defeated India by three wickets in Colombo to end the series 1-2 in the favour of visiting team.

In head-to-head, India holds a significant advantage over Sri Lanka, having won 36 more games. In one-day internationals, India has faced Sri Lanka 162 times, winning 93 and losing 57. 11 games have ended with no results, while one game has ended in a tie.

INDIA VS SRI LANKA HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ODIs

  • ⦿ Matches played: 162
  • ⦿ India won: 93
  • ⦿ Sri Lanka won: 57
  • ⦿ No result: 11
  • ⦿ Tied: 1

LAST RESULT

  • ⦿ Sri Lanka won by three wickets [Colombo (RPS); July, 2021]

LAST FIVE RESULTS:

  • ⦿ IND won - 4
  • ⦿ SL won - 1

Both India and Sri Lanka recorded their highest ODI scores against each other on the same day, December 15, 2009, in Rajkot. India defeated Sri Lanka by three runs in an 825-run game.

INDIA VS SRI LANKA HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
IND (highest score) vs SL: 414/7 (50) - India won by three runs (Rajkot; December 2009)
IND (lowest score) vs SL: 54 all-out (26.3) - Sri Lanka won by 245 runs (Sharjah; October 2000)
SL (highest score) vs IND: 411/8 (50) - Sri Lanka lost by three runs (Rajkot; December 2009)
SL (lowest score) vs IND: 96 all-out (41.0) - Sri Lanka lost by 10 wickets (Sharjah; April 1984)
IND (highest individual score) vs SL: Rohit Sharma 264 (173) (Kolkata; November 2014)
IND (best bowling figures) vs SL: Ashish Nehra 6/59 (10) [Colombo (RPS); August 2005]
SL (highest individual score) vs IND: Sanath Jayasuriya 189 (161) (Sharjah; October 2000)
SL (best bowling figures) vs IND: Muthiah Muralidaran 7/10 (10) (Sharjah; October 2000)

Sri Lanka has a disappointing record in ODIs in India and will be looking to improve on this tour. It came to India in 2017 for a three-match One-day series, which they lost 1-2 after winning the first game in Dharmasala. In the next game, though, Rohit Sharma guided the men in blue to victory with a double century.

INDIA VS SRI LANKA HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ODI IN INDIA
Matches played: 51
India won: 36
Sri Lanka won: 12
No result: 3
Last result: India won by eight wickets (Visakhapatnam; December 2017)
Last five results: IND won - 4; SL won - 1

None of the active team members of India and Sri Lanka features in the top five list of most run-getters in matches played between both teams. Sachin leads the chart with 3113 runs scored with an average of 43.84. The next three spots are occupied by three of Sri Lanka’s most prominent cricketers: Sanath Jayasuriya, Kumar Sangakkara, and Mahela Jayawardene, all of whom have scored over 2500 runs. MS Dhoni is the final name on the top five list, having scored 2383 runs in 67 innings for a healthy average of 64.40. Virat Kohli is the only active Indian player in the top 10 list, sitting in the seventh position with 2220 runs.

MOST RUNS IN INDIA VS SRI LANKA ODIs

BatterMatches RunsAverage Strike Rate Highest Score
Sachin Tendulkar (IND)84311343.8487.54138
Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)89289936.2396.98189
Kumar Sangakkara (SL)76270039.7081.62138*
Mahela Jayawardene (SL)87266635.0778.15128
MS Dhoni (IND)67238364.4090.09183*

MOST WICKETS IN INDIA VS SRI LANKA ODIs

BowlerMatches Wickets Economy RateAverageBest Bowling
Muthiah Muralidaran (SL)63744.2831.787/30
Chaminda Vaas (SL)61704.6631.615/14
Zaheer Khan (IND)48664.9832.195/42
Harbhajan Singh (IND)47614.1926.955/56
Ajit Agarkar (IND)25494.9820.615/44

