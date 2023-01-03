Cricket

IND vs SL head-to-head record in T20Is: India vs Sri Lanka most runs, wickets, stats

IND vs SL 1st T20I: Here is a look at the head-to-head numbers in T20Is between India and Sri Lanka ahead of the first T20I in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar
03 January, 2023 08:06 IST
Sri Lanka beat India by six wickets in the last T20I between the sides.

Sri Lanka beat India by six wickets in the last T20I between the sides. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

India will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, starting on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The following two T20Is will be played in Pune and Rajkot on January 5 and 7, respectively. The last time the two teams locked horns in the shortest format, Sri Lanka stunned India by six wickets in Dubai and virtually knocked it out of the Asia Cup.

INDIA VS SRI LANKA HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN T20IS
Matches played: 26
India won: 17
Sri Lanka won: 8
No result: 1
Last result: Sri Lanka won by six wickets (Dubai; September 2022)
Last five results: IND won - 3; SL won - 2

India’s highest-ever T20I score came against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017, when Rohit Sharma’s blistering 43-ball 118 left the Sri Lanka bowlers gasping. Rohit, who will miss the series, is the lone centurion in T20Is between India and Sri Lanka.

INDIA VS SRI LANKA HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN T20IS
IND (highest score) vs SL: 260/5 (20) - India won by 88 runs (Indore; December 2017)
IND (lowest score) vs SL: 81/8 (20) - Sri Lanka won by seven wickets (Colombo; July 2021)
SL (highest score) vs IND: 215/5 (20) - Sri Lanka won by 29 runs (Nagpur; December 2009)
SL (lowest score) vs IND: 82 (18.0) - India won by nine wickets (Visakhapatnam; February 2016)
IND (highest individual score) vs SL: Rohit Sharma 118 (43) (Indore; December 2017)
IND (best bowling figures) vs SL: R. Ashwin 4/8 (4.0) (Visakhapatnam; February 2016)
SL (highest individual score) vs IND: Kumar Sangakkara 78 (37) (Nagpur; December 2009)
SL (best bowling figures) vs IND: Wanindu Hasaranga 4/9 (4.0) (Colombo; July 2021)

Sri Lanka has a forgettable record in T20Is in India and will hope to turn things around on this tour. It visited India for a three-match T20I series last year in February and was swept by the Rohit Sharma-led side 3-0. India last lost a home T20I to Sri Lanka back in February 2016 and has been on a 10-match winning streak since.

INDIA VS SRI LANKA HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN T20IS IN INDIA
Matches played: 14
India won: 11
Sri Lanka won: 2
No result: 1
Last result: India won by six wickets (Dharamsala; February 2022)
Last five results: IND won - 5; SL won - 0

Four of the top five run-scorers in T20Is between India and Sri Lanka are active India cricketers but none of them will be featuring in the three-match series which begins from Tuesday. However, India will have its top wicket-taker against Sri Lanka - Yuzvendra Chahal - on board, while missing the services of R. Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav.

MOST RUNS IN INDIA VS SRI LANKA T20IS

BatterMatches RunsAverage Strike Rate Highest Score
Rohit Sharma (IND)1941124.17144.21118
Shikhar Dhawan (IND)1237537.50129.3190
Virat Kohli (IND)833967.80138.3682
Dasun Shanaka (SL)1930625.50128.0374*
KL Rahul (IND)930137.62139.3589

MOST WICKETS IN INDIA VS SRI LANKA T20IS

BowlerMatches Wickets Economy RateAverageBest Bowling
Yuzvendra Chahal (IND)10208.2315.654/23
Dushmantha Chameera (SL)15167.9026.682/14
R. Ashwin (IND)7145.3610.284/8
Kuldeep Yadav (IND)9127.4018.503/52
Dasun Shanaka (SL)19127.5016.253/16

Download Sportstar App
