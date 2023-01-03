IND vs SL head-to-head record in T20Is: India vs Sri Lanka most runs, wickets, stats

India will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, starting on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The following two T20Is will be played in Pune and Rajkot on January 5 and 7, respectively. The last time the two teams locked horns in the shortest format, Sri Lanka stunned India by six wickets in Dubai and virtually knocked it out of the Asia Cup.
India’s highest-ever T20I score came against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017, when Rohit Sharma’s blistering 43-ball 118 left the Sri Lanka bowlers gasping. Rohit, who will miss the series, is the lone centurion in T20Is between India and Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka has a forgettable record in T20Is in India and will hope to turn things around on this tour. It visited India for a three-match T20I series last year in February and was swept by the Rohit Sharma-led side 3-0. India last lost a home T20I to Sri Lanka back in February 2016 and has been on a 10-match winning streak since.
Four of the top five run-scorers in T20Is between India and Sri Lanka are active India cricketers but none of them will be featuring in the three-match series which begins from Tuesday. However, India will have its top wicket-taker against Sri Lanka - Yuzvendra Chahal - on board, while missing the services of R. Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav.
MOST RUNS IN INDIA VS SRI LANKA T20IS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Rohit Sharma (IND)
|19
|411
|24.17
|144.21
|118
|Shikhar Dhawan (IND)
|12
|375
|37.50
|129.31
|90
|Virat Kohli (IND)
|8
|339
|67.80
|138.36
|82
|Dasun Shanaka (SL)
|19
|306
|25.50
|128.03
|74*
|KL Rahul (IND)
|9
|301
|37.62
|139.35
|89
MOST WICKETS IN INDIA VS SRI LANKA T20IS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|Best Bowling
|Yuzvendra Chahal (IND)
|10
|20
|8.23
|15.65
|4/23
|Dushmantha Chameera (SL)
|15
|16
|7.90
|26.68
|2/14
|R. Ashwin (IND)
|7
|14
|5.36
|10.28
|4/8
|Kuldeep Yadav (IND)
|9
|12
|7.40
|18.50
|3/52
|Dasun Shanaka (SL)
|19
|12
|7.50
|16.25
|3/16